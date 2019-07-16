Celsius Announces Significant Growth in National DSD Distribution Platform Buildout

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that the company has made noteworthy progress in the build out of its national distribution network which now includes over 50 regional direct store delivery (DSD) partners, many of which are premier beverage distributors.

"The accelerated rate of growth Celsius is achieving in the US market has positioned the company to translate these impressive gains into the buildout of our national DSD platform, which we expect to achieve full coverage across the country in the next 12 months if not sooner," commented John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the national rollout through Target, CVS, Rite-Aid, Food Lion, 7-11 and others, the well-coordinated efforts by our sales team to leverage these national accounts into new regional DSD partners has been both impressive and continues to scale rapidly. We are seeing significant opportunities to further build across all market channels, especially in the convenience vertical where Celsius is significantly outpacing all competitors in sales growth metrics. We continue to garner significant interest from the best distributors in the country, further supporting our momentum and broadening our retail availability through 2019 as we leverage our partners' networks driving further accessibility of our products."

Celsius has seen the most significant expansion within the independent Anheuser-Busch wholesaler network which has increased from 6 distribution agreements within their wholesaler network to 23 since February of 2019. In addition, the company has also expanded within the Miller Coors, Pepsi and Keurig Dr Pepper affiliated wholesalers as well as leading independent distributors such as Big Geyser. With the accelerated expansion, Celsius now has approximately 1,500 wholesaler representatives selling Celsius nationwide.

Jon McKillop, EVP of Sales, North America added, "Celsius continues to attract the attention of top tier DSD partners across the United States. We now are contracted with 50+ DSD's, many of them the premier beverage distributors within their given markets. Our team has successfully added new partners every month and we are starting to pursue current white space geographies to fulfill our quest to have coast to coast coverage."

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April 2004, is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand CELSIUS®. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a corporate mission to become the global leader of a branded portfolio consisting of proprietary, clinically proven innovations which offer significant health benefits. CELSIUS®' Original Line comes in nine delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans and is also available in single-serve powdered packets. CELSIUS®' Stevia Sweetened Line is available in four refreshing flavors and the line is naturally caffeinated and naturally sweetened.

New to the portfolio, trainer-grade CELSIUS HEAT™ offers an additional 100mg of caffeine over CELSIUS®, to total 300mg per can, and also contains 2,000mg of L-citrulline, a vasodilator. CELSIUS HEAT™ is sold in 16oz cans and is available in five carbonated flavors. CELSIUS HEAT™ is a thermogenic pre-workout drink and targets professional trainers, competitive athletes, the military and first responders. CELSIUS HEAT™ was developed for those seeking a trainer-grade version of CELSIUS® versus the Original Line, which is sold in a smaller can package and appeals to the masses as an active lifestyle brand.

CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at fitness clubs, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's, Food Lion, CVS and many others.

CELSIUS®' functional claims are backed by six published university studies. The first study was conducted in 2005 and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits that CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

