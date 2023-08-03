CELSIUS® Essential Energy Named the Official Energy Drink Partner of the Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to support collegiate athletics and tomorrow's future leaders, lifestyle energy drink CELSIUS®, has been named as the Official Energy Drink Partner of the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC). For the second consecutive year, the better-for-you energy drink will be the official game-day energy drink for the edge-of-your-seat HBCU action between Jackson State University and Florida A&M University in Miami Gardens, FL. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium!

Orange Blossom Classic HBCU Reunion on the Yard Presented By Celsius

As part of this sponsorship, CELSIUS® will have in-stadium signage, TV and social media integration, and an engaging football-themed activation where fans will have the opportunity to sample a variety of CELSIUS' most popular flavors and receive complimentary swag.

"We are absolutely elated that Celsius is renewing its partnership with the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic," says Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. "This game has grown to become more like a family reunion than just a big football game. This year is anticipated as being the best one yet, and we are proud that Celsius has decided to be a part of our family once again."

Dedicated to keeping that family unit strong, CELSIUS® was the first corporate partner last year to join the Orange Blossom Classic Committee's initiative for sponsors to provide Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for student-athletes who participate in the game. Pioneering this movement to empower students, CELSIUS® signed former JSU players Travis Hunter and Malachai Wideman to NIL deals with their brand.

To further their engagement, this year CELSIUS® is the presenting sponsor of the HBCU Reunion on the Yard. The event, free and open to the public, will feature live performances, activities for the entire family, health screenings and more.

CELSIUS® products are a better-for-you, alternative to other high-sugar energy drinks on the market. Made with 7 Essential Vitamins, CELSIUS® has the perfect balance of flavor and energy that serves as an awesome pick-me-up for active lifestyles.

This year's theme is aptly called "The Reunion," and the road to "The Reunion" kicked off on the campus of Jackson State University and Florida A&M University earlier in April. To view the full Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life event itinerary, visit orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president J.R.E. Lee Jr., the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the blacks-only ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Now in its third year, the OBC has attracted thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders.

Its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by discipline, commitment, and the dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College University student.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsius.com.

