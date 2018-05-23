Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Expansion In Convenience Channel, Posts Impressive Movement, Gains Momentum In Military

With CELSIUS' new distribution gains on the Originals line, the brand is set to receive placement of two skus in all 590 cooler doors on the energy shelf. The key retail chain is showcasing a shift in focus toward offerings aimed at attracting healthier consumers concerned with sugar intake namely, females and millennials. The channel has been suggesting such a move for years, however this focused approach to include the healthier alternative skus in an eye level, adjacent position, has permeated even the energy drink door. This realignment of offerings in the energy set is being driven by this generations' demand for delicious brands with less sugar, or, in CELSIUS' case, zero sugar plus clinically proven, functional benefits.

"With convenience channel data showing softer energy category growth, retailers are heeding the call from consumers across the board, and taking action," cites CEO and interim CFO, John Fieldly. "In some convenience chain stores, the CELSIUS brand portfolio now has five facings of authorized placement between our Originals and CELSIUS HEAT lines. This is a great time to position our proprietary, proven formula away from traditional energy into a fitness position, reaching a broader, healthy audience of consumers who aren't just looking for sugary energy, they want to 'Live Fit'."

Within the military channel, CELSIUS is now sold in over 800 exchange doors worldwide including the Exchange (AAFES), Navy Exchange (NEX), Marine Corp Exchange (MCX) and the Coast Guard Exchange (CGX). All three product varieties are sold in the channel, the Originals, the Natural line extension and the latest, CELSIUS HEAT, which is the trainer's grade version of the product line, a high performance energy with an additional 100mg of caffeine, with the same proprietary formula, in a new, 16oz can.

The aggregate growth in the military channel is an impressive 40,000+ units per week, versus 10,000+ units same time last year (data from 5.12.18 vs 5.12.17). Weekly YOY unit growth average is +30,000 units or 300% growth, impressive by any standard.

"Consumers in our convenience and military channels continue to demand a ready-to-drink offering that delivers on meaningful, proven functional benefits. Our products align with our targeted consumers who shop these channels and their dedication to living fit is on trend, and we expect the trend of significant future growth of our award-winning portfolio to continue," touts SVP North America Sales, Jon McKillop.

CELSIUS® is a fitness drink which is proven to function and provide healthy energy. The proprietary, thermogenic MetaPlus® formula, accelerates metabolism and, burns body fat and calories, when combined with exercise. CELSIUS® contains no sugar, no high-fructose corn syrup, no aspartame, no preservatives, no artificial flavors or colors, no gluten, is vegan and very low in sodium. CELSIUS® is sold nationwide at retailers across all channels, including grocery, convenience, gyms, military and e-commerce websites.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April 2004, is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand CELSIUS®. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a corporate mission to become the global leader of a branded portfolio consisting of proprietary, clinically proven innovations which offer significant health benefits.

CELSIUS®' Original Line comes in seven delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans and is also available in single-serve powder packets. The CELSIUS® Natural Line is available in six refreshing flavors: three sparkling and three non-carbonated. This line is naturally caffeinated and naturally sweetened.

Celsius' trainer-grade CELSIUS HEAT™ offers an additional 100mg of caffeine over CELSIUS®, to total 300mg per can, and also contains 2,000mg of L-citrulline, a vasodilator. CELSIUS HEAT™ is sold in 16oz cans and is available in seven carbonated flavors: Inferno Punch, Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Tangerine Grapefruit, Apple Jack'd and Orangesicle. CELSIUS HEAT™ is a thermogenic pre-workout drink and targets professional trainers, competitive athletes, the military and first responders. CELSIUS HEAT™ was developed for those seeking a trainer-grade version of CELSIUS® as compared to the Original Line, which is sold in a smaller can package and appeals to the masses as an active lifestyle brand.

CELSIUS® is sold nationally at fitness clubs, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and available on Amazon.com.

CELSIUS®' functional claims are backed by six published university studies. The first study was conducted in 2005 and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits that CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit the brand websites: www.celsius.com, www.celsiusheat.com, and investor site www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations:

Cameron Donahue

(651) 653-1854

cameron@haydenir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-announces-further-expansion-in-convenience-channel-posts-impressive-movement-gains-momentum-in-military-300653512.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.celsius.com

