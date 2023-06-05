Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

05 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET
STIFEL 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference – June 6, 2023
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference - June 14, 2023
Jefferies Consumer Conference – June 20-21, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at upcoming investor conferences including; STIFEL 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference and the Jefferies Consumer Conference.
STIFEL 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date:
June 6, 2023
Fireside Chat:
June 6, 2023 @ 2:25 pm ET
Presentation webcast link:
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference
Date:
June 14, 2023
Fireside Chat Presentation:
June 14, 2023 @ 2:45 pm ET
Presentation webcast link:
Jefferies Consumer Conference:
Date:
June 21-22, 2023
Investor Presentation link:
About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]
