Celsius to Attend 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that the company will highlight its latest line of products at the 2019 NACS Show, presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores, in Atlanta at booth #5735 in Hall C October 2nd-4th.

The NACS Show brings together the most influential people and ideas, explores trends, showcases the most innovative technologies, and displays amazing new products in a single gathering place. Every major buyer in the convenience channel will be attending the conference looking for new opportunities to capitalize on expanding usage occasions, demographics and consumers preferences.

John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Consumers are demanding functional, healthier and better for you products, evidenced by MNST CEO Rodney Sacks' comments on the rapidly emerging 'Performance Energy Category' on their most recent earnings call and reinforced by beverage industry leading analysts such as Bonnie Herzog of Wells Fargo in her recent report. We remain confident in our ability to drive sales even higher in the convenience store channel as we continue to increase our ACV % through additional launches with national retail chains and distribution partners. We are excited to be a part of the most important show for the convenience channel, a true selling show."

SPINS third party data (Shelf Stable Energy & Functional Beverages, Convenience) for the 52 weeks ended August 11, 2019 indicates Celsius' sales in the energy convenience channel grew at 39.5% year-over-year, showing Celsius is significantly outpacing the channel in volume growth in existing accounts.

Celsius recently announced the company has added over 3,200 new convenience store locations in 2019 from a broad cross-section of leading convenience retailers including Quik Trip, Pilot Flying J, Buc-ee's, Casey's, Circle K and 7-Eleven. With retailers broadening their traditional energy drink offerings to align with today's consumer demands, it's anticipated that convenience stores will be reshaping planograms to integrate so-called "Performance Energy" brands.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, CELSIUS® BCAA's and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, visit CELSIUS® at www.celsius.com or Celsius Holdings, Inc., at www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

