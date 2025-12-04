Celt Salt Introduces HydroCelt Clean Hydration Electrolyte Drink Mix

Company Launches 20% Off Pre-order Campaign Now Through December 15th;

All Pre-Orders Will be Delivered to Customers Before Christmas!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celt Salt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nature's Pantry, a Southern California-based natural foods startup, today announced the launch of its pre-order campaign for HydroCelt, a breakthrough electrolyte drink mix designed to redefine clean hydration. Customers who pre-order HydroCelt between now and December 15, 2025, will receive an instant 20% discount with delivery on or before December 24, 2025.

Available in two delicious flavors, Citrus Splash and Peachy Twist, HydroCelt is powered by 600 mg of unrefined Celt Salt, delivering 80+ trace minerals, and is paired with 250 mg potassium citrate and 90 mg magnesium glycinate (two of the most easily absorbed and stomach-friendly forms of electrolytes). Delivering faster, smoother hydration with clean ingredients that support hydration, energy, muscle function, and endurance (no cramping!), it's the perfect electrolyte for workouts, a long day on the job, or for a pick-me-up throughout the day.

Available in two delicious flavors, Citrus Splash and Peachy Twist, HydroCelt is powered by 600 mg of unrefined Celt Salt, delivering 80+ trace minerals, and is paired with 250 mg potassium citrate and 90 mg magnesium glycinate (two of the most easily absorbed and stomach-friendly forms of electrolytes).

With no sugar, no carbs, no preservatives (i.e.: silicone dioxide), no additives, and only 5 calories, HydroCelt offers a clean hydration experience without the aftertaste or GI discomfort common with many electrolyte products. Delivering faster, smoother hydration with clean ingredients that support hydration, energy, muscle function, and endurance (no cramping!), it's the perfect electrolyte for workouts, a long day on the job, or for a pick-me-up throughout the day.

"We got tired of electrolyte mixes loaded with sugar, cheap salt, and artificial junk that leave you bloated or tasting chemicals," said Brian Lizama, founder and CEO of Celt Salt. "While most electrolyte brands rely on refined salt, added sugar, artificial ingredients, and lower-quality electrolytes that can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, HydroCelt delivers a cleaner, smoother, better-tasting alternative using premium ingredients and no unnecessary additives - it's what we always wanted for ourselves and our families - real minerals, real flavor, zero compromise!"

HydroCelt Key Features

Only 5 calories

600 mg mineral-rich Celt Salt (80+ trace minerals) for truly natural hydration

250 mg potassium citrate & 90 mg magnesium glycinate for quicker absorption

Organic stevia (Reb M) for sweetness without the aftertaste

No sugar, no preservatives (i.e.: silicone dioxide), no additives, no artificial colors or flavors

Non-clumping, easy-mix, and gentle on the stomach

Flavors & Pricing

Citrus Splash (MSRP: $24.99/14-pack): A crisp, invigorating blend of lemon and lime with a zesty finish. Pre-order price: $19.99/14-pack

(MSRP: $24.99/14-pack): A crisp, invigorating blend of lemon and lime with a zesty finish. Peachy Twist (MSRP: $24.99/14-pack): A tropical trio of peach, mango, and exotic dragon fruit for a bright, juicy escape in every sip. Pre-order price: $19.99/14-pack

(MSRP: $24.99/14-pack): A tropical trio of peach, mango, and exotic dragon fruit for a bright, juicy escape in every sip. Combo Pack (MSRP: $44.99/30-pack): For those who want both flavors! Pre-order price: $35.99/30-pack



Press Kit: HERE

About Celt Salt

Celt Salt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nature's Pantry, is a family-run natural foods brand based in Southern California. Its hand-harvested salts from the Celtic sea are sourced from Brittany, France, and crafted to preserve ocean minerals while delivering unmatched flavor and purity. The company's mission is to make real, mineral-rich food accessible to all while promoting health, faith, and family-driven business practices. For more information, visit www.CeltSalts.com

Media Contact Info:

Glenn Mandel

Elev8 PR

760-798-1563

[email protected]

SOURCE Celt Salt