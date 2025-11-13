Celt Salt Launches to Bring Authentic French Sea Salt to America's Tables

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celt Salt, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nature's Pantry, a Southern California-based natural foods startup, officially launches today with a mission to make authentic, mineral-rich salt from the Celtic sea in Brittany, France, accessible to every household. The company's flagship products, Celt Salt Fine Ground Salt and Celt Salt Coarse Salt, are now available nationwide at CeltSalts.com and at over 2,000 retailers.

Unlike refined table salt, Celt Salt products retain 82 naturally occurring trace minerals and electrolytes, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium, offering both culinary flavor and wellness benefits. Celt Salt is currently available in over 2,000 stores nationwide, including Mother's Market, Erewhon Market, Woodman's Markets, and a growing list of independent retailers, with major distribution partnerships to be announced soon. Customers can also shop online, where orders over $20 ship free within the U.S.

Each Celt Salt product is hand-harvested from the coastal waters of Brittany, France, using traditional Celtic salt-marsh methods first developed in the Guérande region. These clay-lined salt ponds naturally concentrate ocean brine while preserving essential minerals. Unlike refined table salt, Celt Salt products retain 82 naturally occurring trace minerals and electrolytes, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium, offering both culinary flavor and wellness benefits.

"We created Celt Salt to give families a real, natural alternative to over-processed salt," said Brian Lizama, founder and CEO of Celt Salt. "Every crystal is sourced with integrity and crafted for flavor, balance, and better health."

Product Line Highlights

Celt Salt Fine Ground Salt - Perfect all-purpose salt for table use, cooking, and baking.

Celt Salt Coarse Salt - Ideal for everyday culinary seasoning in cooking, baking, and finishing dishes due to its coarse texture and rich mineral profile.

Celt Salt Bundle Packs - The best of both worlds, as each bundle features Celt Salt Fine Ground Salt and Celt Salt Coarse Salt.

All Celt Salt products are all-natural, Kosher Certified, and Paleo-friendly, reflecting the brand's commitment to purity and transparency. The company also conducts independent third-party testing for purity and trace elements.

Celt Salt is currently available in over 2,000 stores nationwide, including Mother's Market, Erewhon Market, Woodman's Markets, and a growing list of independent retailers, with major distribution partnerships to be announced soon. Customers can also shop online, where orders over $20 ship free within the U.S.

Founded by Brian Lizama, Celt Salt has grown from a personal health transformation into a family business powered by purpose. A former financial executive, Lizama left a successful career to focus on wellness after witnessing the impact of poor nutrition in his community. Today, his family leads key areas of the company, from logistics to branding, ensuring every decision reflects their shared values of integrity, quality, and care.

Press Kit: HERE

About Celt Salt

Celt Salt, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nature's Pantry, is a family-run natural foods brand based in Southern California. Its hand-harvested salts from the Celtic sea are sourced from Brittany, France, and crafted to preserve ocean minerals while delivering unmatched flavor and purity. The company's mission is to make real, mineral-rich food accessible to all while promoting health, faith, and family-driven business practices. For more information, visit www.CeltSalts.com

Media Contact Info:

Glenn Mandel

Elev8 PR

760-798-1563

[email protected]

SOURCE Celt Salt