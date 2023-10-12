Celtiis in Benin Streamlines its Wholesale Business with Captura NG from Oculeus

Newly deployed wholesale billing, routing and trading solution from Oculeus expands business capacity of mobile service operator in West Africa

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Oculeus, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for telecommunications service providers, today announced that the company has recently completed the deployment of its Captura NG solution for Celtiis, a recently launched mobile service operator in Benin.

Celtiis provides voice and high speed data services on a new mobile network infrastructure based on GSM and 4G+ (LTE-A) technologies. Celtiis offers mobile number portability, making it easy for customers to switch from alternative providers. The operator also provides fiber broadband service packages as well as a mobile money service.

The Captura NG solution from Oculeus gives Celtiis an intelligent framework to efficiently manage its wholesale operations and network of national and international interconnect partners for its voice and messaging services. Captura NG provides Celtiis with streamlined tools and business processes for managing its wholesale billing, routing, trading and partner reconciliation activities with full visibility and control over costs, revenues and margins.

Celtiis is a subsidiary of Société Béninoise d'Infrastructures Numériques (SBIN), a state-owned fixed line telephony operator in the West African country of Benin and the incumbent operator responsible for the country's digital infrastructure.

Celtiis opted to deploy Captura NG as part of a strategic plan to support its recent launch of new mobile and messaging services with improved business support processes.

"We selected the Captura NG technology for expanding our business capacity and maintaining efficient operations, which has been essential to support the successful launch of our new mobile services," said Bocar Kelly, CTIO of Celtiis. "Captura NG is leading this transformation and its ability to manage the wholesale business activities for our voice and messaging services greatly improves the way we do business with our partners and provide high quality services to our customers."

Oculeus accelerated the delivery of Captura NG and deployed the solution within twelve weeks to support Celtiis' new service launch requirements. Oculeus also provided Celtiis with full data migration and synchronization services along with comprehensive training for both Celtiis' technical and business users.

"We are proud that our Captura NG solution is supporting Celtiis' strategic initiatives and contributing to the company's business growth," stated Arnd Baranowski, CEO at Oculeus. "West Africa is an exciting market and we have strong expectations for ongoing growth in this region and across the continent."

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and messaging services. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for interconnect wholesale management, retail voice management and telecommunications fraud protection. Oculeus' AI-driven solutions utilize state-of-the-art technologies for service providers to build and maintain efficient and highly automated network and business operations. Oculeus has been serving customers worldwide since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com.

About Celtiis

Celtiis is a subsidiary of Société Béninoise d'Infrastructures Numériques (SBIN), a state-owed fixed line telephony operator in Benin and the incumbent operator responsible for the country's digital infrastructure. Last year, Celtiis received a license to launch mobile communications services in Benin and recently became the country's third mobile network operator. The company provides voice and high speed data services from its recently launched mobile network infrastructure, which is based on GSM and 4G+ (LTE-A) technologies. For more information, please visit www.celtiis.bj.

