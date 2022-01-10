Cement Market in Saudi Arabia to Grow by 1.66 million tons| Evolving Opportunities with Al Safwa Ltd. and Arabian Cement Co. SAE | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cement Market in Saudi Arabia Analysis Report by Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (Central, Western, Southern, and Eastern), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, sales, brand, strategy and market development, and supply functions.

Drivers and Trends

The cement market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the launch of Saudi Vision 2030. This project aims to improve the country's economic development while minimizing the dependence on its oil resources. The National Transformation Program 2020 was announced to reach these goals. The vision of the country's government to reduce the dependency on its oil resources is expected to drive the growth of the construction segment for both residential and non-residential construction projects. This is expected to be a significant driver for the cement market in Saudi Arabia. The expected growth in infrastructure for healthcare, real estate, and religious tourism through proposed non-citizen ownership, retail, and development of cities and sectors is expected to continue to drive the cement market in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period.

The construction of low-power-consuming cement plants is a major trend in the cement market in Saudi Arabia. Cement vendors are looking for alternative methods to counter the expected increase in production costs driven by the proposed cut in energy subsidies during the forecast period. Major players in the cement market in Saudi Arabia, such as Yamama Cement and Saudi Cement, are investing in new infrastructure to increase production efficiency and reduce power consumption. This trend is expected to balance the expected increase in production costs over the long term.

For more information on the drivers and trends impacting the growth of the cement market in Saudi Arabia, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Some of the Key Players in the Cement Market in Saudi Arabia:

Al Safwa Ltd.

Arabian Cement Co. SAE

Epcco Publishing Group Ltd.

Najran Cement Co.

Northern Region Cement Co.

Saudi Cement Co.

Southern Province Cement Co.

Umm Al Qura Cement Co.

Yamama Saudi Cement Co.

Yanbu Cement Co.

Subscribe now to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. Download 3 Reports Annually and View 3 reports monthly!

Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn tons, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn tons, 2020-2025)

Central - size and forecast 2020-2025

Western - size and forecast 2020-2025

Southern - size and forecast 2020-2025

Eastern - size and forecast 2020-2025

Grab an Exclusive Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the cement market in Saudi Arabia

Related Reports:

Concrete Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The concrete market share should rise by USD 67.09 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 2.92%. Download Free Sample Report

The concrete market share should rise by from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 2.92%. Cement Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cement market size is expected to reach a value of 749.21 million tons at a CAGR of 3.34%, from 2020 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 1.66 mn tons Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 100% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Safwa Ltd., Arabian Cement Co. SAE, Epcco Publishing Group Ltd., Najran Cement Co., Northern Region Cement Co., Saudi Cement Co., Southern Province Cement Co., Umm Al Qura Cement Co., Yamama Saudi Cement Co., and Yanbu Cement Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio