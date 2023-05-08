Cement market size to grow by USD 94.17 Billion between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 84% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the cement market is expected to grow by USD 94.17 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.62% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 84% of the market growth. The ongoing infrastructure projects across the country will drive the demand for cement during the forecast period. Such projects require cement, which will drive the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. The construction industry in several Asian countries is also growing. Developing countries, including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, where residential housing constructions are growing exponentially due to a rise in household incomes and increasing urbanization, are expected to be significant contributors to the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cement Market 2023-2027

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

To procure the key market data with Technavio - Buy the Report

Cement market: The use of energy-efficient technologies will drive growth

The production of cement requires enormous amounts of energy and releases large amounts of carbon dioxide in the process. This carbon footprint can be saved and used in many ways. To save energy efficiently, cement manufacturers have developed new technologies that may yield better results in the future. This will be the driving force behind the future growth of the industry. Moreover, energy-efficient grinding systems are also used in cement manufacturing at present. Thus, the use of energy-efficient technologies will drive the market to focus during the forecast period.

Cement market: The rising demand for green cement is a major trend in the market.

The increase in construction and building activities is the primary factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, governments promoting green architecture can gain quick footholds in the market to ensure sustainable construction. The durability offered by green cement for various construction projects compared to OPC for a less alkaline mixture is expected to play an important role in the development of the market. Future projects such as nuclear power plants, the construction of bridges and pavements, and other infrastructure projects are expected to lead to high demand for lucrative opportunities across the market.

To learn more key insights about drivers and trends along with challenges - Download a

sample now!

Some of the key market players:

The global cement market is highly fragmented, with several companies competing to gain prominence. Vendors have vast geographical presences with huge production facilities located around the globe. Nonetheless, there are a sizeable number of small regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Also, the growing innovation in cement market such as green cement and others will drive the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Adbri Ltd.: The company offers cement through its subsidiary Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd.

The company offers cement through its subsidiary Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd. Al Safwa Ltd.: The company offers cements through its subsidiary UltraTech Cement.

The company offers cements through its subsidiary UltraTech Cement. Cementir Holding NV: The company offers cements such as white cement, oil well cement, sulfoaluminate cement.

The company offers cements such as white cement, oil well cement, sulfoaluminate cement. CEMEX SAB de CV: The company offers cements such as grey and white cement.

The company offers cements such as grey and white cement. Buzzi Unicem SpA

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Drake

Epcco Publishing Group Ltd.

Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC

HeidelbergCement AG

Holcim Ltd.

INTERCEMENT PARTICIPACOES SA

PPC Ltd.

Siam Cement PCL

Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

Subscribe here to get instant lifetime access to our 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cement market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cement market by product (blended, portland, and others), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America).

The market growth in the blended segment will be significant during the forecast period. Blended cement can be defined as the uniform mix of portland cement and blending materials such as silica fumes, fly ash, limestone, and slag to enhance its properties for different applications. The consumption of this product is increasing as it can improve the workability, strength, durability, and chemical resistance of concrete. Additionally, water consumption is less, which makes it easy to work with and shape. This product can also be used in functions such as domestic construction, engineering projects, mining applications, and road construction. Therefore, the increase in various infrastructural development projects will drive the demand for blended cement and contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an

Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The concrete and cement market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to decrease by USD 469.01 billion . The market is segmented by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to decrease by . The market is segmented by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The white cement market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 3.16% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.43 billion . The market is segmented by application (residential, commercial, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , South America , US, China , India , Saudi Arabia , and Spain ).

Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, Turkey, China, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Al Safwa Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Drake, Epcco Publishing Group Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, GRUPO ARGOS S.A., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., INTERCEMENT PARTICIPACOES SA, PPC Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Taiwan Cement Ltd., Votorantim SA, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., and Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Material Market Reports

Table of contents:

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cement market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cement market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Blended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Portland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 38: Chart on Portland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Portland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Chart on Portland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Portland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adbri Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Adbri Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adbri Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adbri Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Adbri Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Adbri Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Buzzi Unicem SpA

Exhibit 120: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Buzzi Unicem SpA - Segment focus

12.6 Cementir Holding NV

Exhibit 124: Cementir Holding NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cementir Holding NV - Key news



Exhibit 127: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus

12.7 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 129: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 130: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 131: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 132: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.8 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Drake

Exhibit 137: Drake - Overview



Exhibit 138: Drake - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Drake - Key offerings

12.10 GRUPO ARGOS S.A.

Exhibit 140: GRUPO ARGOS S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 141: GRUPO ARGOS S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: GRUPO ARGOS S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: GRUPO ARGOS S.A. - Segment focus

12.11 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 144: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments



Exhibit 146: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

12.12 Holcim Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Holcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 PPC Ltd.

Exhibit 152: PPC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: PPC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: PPC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: PPC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Siam Cement PCL

Exhibit 156: Siam Cement PCL - Overview



Exhibit 157: Siam Cement PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Siam Cement PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Siam Cement PCL - Segment focus

12.15 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

Exhibit 164: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Votorantim SA

Exhibit 168: Votorantim SA - Overview



Exhibit 169: Votorantim SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Votorantim SA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio