Cemex continues to grow aggregates business

HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex USA ("Cemex") announced today it has finalized an acquisition that secures new long-term aggregates reserves, expanding its aggregates footprint and further strengthening the company's position in aggregate constrained markets.

Cemex recently closed on its purchase of the assets of Atlantic Minerals Limited in Newfoundland, Canada, consisting of a construction and chemical aggregates quarry and port operations. The new business will be operated as Cemex Materials Newfoundland, Inc.

With this acquisition, Cemex will be well-positioned to supply high-quality construction aggregates required to support the sustained growth expected in Florida, as well as along the Eastern Coast of the U.S.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens our existing network and enables us to serve new markets," said CEMEX USA President, Jaime Muguiro. "I look forward to building on the success of this business as we meet increased demand from the private and public sectors, including critical investments in federal and state infrastructure."

About Cemex USA

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

