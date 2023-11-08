Cemex Named a Texan by Nature 20 Honoree for Fifth Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex USA announced today that it has been named a Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20) honoree for the fifth consecutive year. TxN, the conservation non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, recognized Cemex in its official ranking of the best conservation and sustainability work from Texas-based businesses for 2023.

Former First Lady Laura Bush, founder of Texan by Nature, pictured with the 2023 TxN 20 honorees.

A long-standing advocate for conservation, Cemex implements programs to support land conservation and habitat restoration efforts, including a 27,000-acre ecological corridor at the Texas-Mexico border, managed by the El Carmen Land and Conservation Company (ECLCC). This nature preserve is home to various animals and plants including a total of 282 species of birds, more than 30 butterfly species and a large artificial bat cave. By collaborating with more than 15 organizations to maximize the impact of our conservation efforts at ECLCC, the wide variety of conservation efforts and positive outcomes have earned ECLCC and Cemex recognition by Texas Parks & Wildlife, as well as Texan by Nature, over the years.

The company also maintains the 33-acre Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center (Cemex Nature Center) at its Balcones operations in New Braunfels, Texas, which features native landscaping, habitat conservation areas, and raised garden beds. The center hosts numerous educational programs for the community throughout the year and serves as an outdoor classroom for employees, educators and students to immerse themselves in a biodiverse environment exclusively reserved for conservation. The Nature Center is home to many conservation projects including a pollinator garden with more than 130 native plant species, a restored 10-acre prairie with 26 honeybee hives and four purple martin hotels, a 10-acre natural savannah with 200 native plant species and 23 species of birds, and a greenhouse used to grow plants and food for the community. Since 2021, the site's conservation program has been certified at the Silver-tier by the Wildlife Habitat Council.

"One of our most rewarding achievements is seeing the positive environmental impact Cemex has on the communities where we operate," said Jerae Carlson, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Communications and Public Affairs for Cemex's U.S. operations. "Our support of environmental initiatives is an ongoing effort that's part of our responsibility and commitment to these communities. As we continue finding new ways to take care of the world around us, this recognition is another stepping stone in raising the standard for outstanding ecological stewardship."

Cemex's operations and products have been integral for the construction of major projects across the Lone Star State for decades. While our operational footprint stretches coast-to-coast, our 1,300 employees in Texas account for about 15% of the company's U.S. workforce. Cemex's U.S. headquarters is based in Houston and has a strong network in the state that includes a regional corporate office, one cement plant, seven distribution terminals, two strategically located quarries and more than 20 ready-mix concrete plants. The state's rich diversity and vibrant economy make Texas a great place for the heart of Cemex's U.S. operations.

"We believe in building an environmentally sustainable future through actions, collaborations, and innovative models in conservation," said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. "It is an honor to celebrate the Texas-based industry leaders that share these values and prove the transformative benefits of pairing business resources with conservation efforts to impact the globe."

"I'm happy to celebrate this year's TxN 20! And I encourage other companies to follow their example and engage in conservation. Together, we can contribute to our prosperous economy, protect our rich natural resources, and ensure that Texas has a bright and beautiful future for our children and grandchildren to enjoy," said former First Lady and Texan by Nature Founder, Laura Bush.

Since 2011, Texan by Nature has been working with the state's business community to implement Texas-led conservation practices, with their TxN 20 recognizing the best and most innovative work in conservation. As part of TxN 20, Texan by Nature honors companies like Cemex across 12 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity cultivates impactful programs and forges new, beneficial paths and partnerships in conservation. With 168 million acres of land and global leadership across multiple industries, Texas is fortunate to have industry leaders who see the value in partnering with conservation initiatives while also developing innovative, environmentally sustainable methods and processes within their business.

Learn more about TxN 20 and Cemex's commitment to conservation and sustainability at www.TxN20.org.

About Cemex USA

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the last five consecutive years since 2019.

About Texan by Nature

Texan by Nature (TxN) brings conservation and business together to advance conservation - positively impacting natural resources, prosperity, and health across Texas and beyond. TxN partners deeply with conservation groups and business, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. Their projects and programs have impacted 7M+ people, 19.5M acres, and all of Texas' 254 counties over the last 2 years. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org and follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @texanbynature.

