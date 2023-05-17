Cemex USA Named U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Fifth Straight Year

HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex USA announced today that for the fifth consecutive year it has been named U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 2023, earning the Sustained Excellence in Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy for the company's ongoing and longstanding efforts in energy management and sustainability.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Cemex USA previously earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award in 2020, 2021, and 2022 after being recognized as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management in 2019. Over the last 15 years, Cemex USA operations have received more than 60 ENERGY STAR certifications, most recently the Miami cement plant was recognized for the eleventh consecutive year. Dozens of its cement terminals and ready-mix concrete operations have achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry. Cemex USA's ready-mix plant in Tomball, Texas, recently achieved the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and energy intensity by 45.2 percent in only two years.

"At Cemex, environmental sustainability and technological innovation are in our company's DNA, fueled by our purpose to build a better future," said Cemex USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We strive to be an industry leader that creates a precedent to influence global action that will then make lasting impact on the planet."

On top of energy management and conservation, Cemex is working toward its ambitious climate and sustainability targets. In 2021, the company implemented its Future in Action program with the goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 47% per ton of cementitious product by 2030 when compared to 1990 baseline levels. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) recently validated our 2030 decarbonization goals for alignment under their new 1.5°C scenario, the most ambitious pathway defined for the industry.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About Cemex USA

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the last five consecutive years since 2019.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts .

