Cemig Files 2018 20-F Form with the SEC

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil , May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("Cemig"), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, reports that it filed its 20-F Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 16, 2019.

The 2018 20-F Form can be accessed on the site of the SEC (www.sec.gov), or on the Investor Relations site of Cemig (http://ri.cemig.com.br), in the section Financial Information – SEC Filings.

By making a request in this section, stockholders can also receive a printed copy of the annual report and audited financial statements for the business year ended December 31, 2018, free of charge.

For any further information on the 2018 20-F Form, please contact Mr. Antônio Carlos Vélez Braga, Cemig's General Manager for Investor Relations, by phone on +55 31 3506-5024 or by email on ri@cemig.com.br.

SOURCE Cemig