CEMtics deploys New Geo-Location Analytics Platform for AIS Thailand

News provided by

CEMtics

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BANGKOK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMtics (cemtics.com), a pioneer in customer experience management and location experience analytics, is excited to announce the successful deployment of a cutting-edge New Geo-Location Analytics Platform for Advanced Info Services Plc. (AIS, Thailand). As the premier Communications Service Provider (CSP) in Thailand with a subscriber base of 44.4 million, AIS is renowned for its leadership in the industry. Embarking on a journey of innovation, AIS has partnered with CEMtics to develop and deploy a state-of-the-art geo-location platform driven by the power of Big Data & Machine Learning.

The New Geo-Location Analytics Platform, designed, developed,and deployed by CEMtics, is a comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates into AIS' on-premises data lake. This platform delivers unparalleled insights using Advanced Analytics powered by CEMtics' custom intelligence and Machine Learning model repository and specialized modules catering to diverse teams including Marketing, Enterprise, B2B and various in-house Business Units.

Mr. Suppachai Panichayunon, Head of Solutions Business Unit at AIS, commented: "The New Geo-Location (NGL) Platform is a cornerstone for various business teams in AIS. We are excited to have the business teams use the platform, thereby enhancing their prowess in making informed decisions."

Jeevan Sandhu, CEO and Founder of CEMtics, said, "We take immense pride in contributing to AIS's visionary approach and fostering its commitment to innovation. The platform's seamless ingestion and processing of multi-billion records daily offer data-driven insights, amplifying AIS's decision-making capabilities while addressing data privacy, security and quantity concerns."

This strategic partnership serves as a testament to CEMtics' unwavering dedication to providing scalable and robust AI/ML-based solutions. By empowering global CSP like AIS, CEMtics is steadfastly aiding in navigating the dynamic telecommunications and data landscape with proficiency and foresight.

For further information, please reach out to: [email protected]

About CEMtics

CEMtics is focused on helping global telecom operators to monetize the (big) data internally and externally. By leveraging our "CEMpliFi" platform, CEMtics has developed and deployed AI powered solutions for Marketing, Care, Enterprise Business and Network teams.

CEMtics' Unified NMS provides a single platform to manage 4G/5G Private networks, Wifi Networks, Fixed Wireless Networks and helps automate network operations and device and user management.

CEMtics' Customer Data Platform helps CSPs measure and improve customer experience and increase customer retention by creating a 360-degree customer view.

CEMtics' External Data Monetization platform is used by CSPs to help its B2B and SMB partners.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328691/CEMtics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CEMtics

