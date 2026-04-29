CenExel Appoints Dr. Arun Singh as Primary Principal Investigator for Toms River Clinical Research Site

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel, a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network, announced the appointment of Arun Singh, DO to primary Principal Investigator for its Toms River clinical research site, leading clinical trial execution and overseeing patient care of one of the company's leading research locations.

Dr. Singh oversees all aspects of clinical trial leadership, including patient safety, quality of care, protocol execution, site operations and collaboration with sponsors and study teams. This appointment supports CenExel's continued investment creating centers of excellence, particularly in expanding research access and strengthening its presence in New Jersey.

Dr. Singh joined the former Advanced Memory Research Institute in September 2019 as a sub-Principal Investigator working to conduct clinical research for Alzheimer's Disease. He graduated from Rutgers University and attended medical school at Rowan Medical School. He also currently works as a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ.

"I am honored to lead the Toms River site," said Dr. Singh. "CenExel is renowned for its excellence in the research space, and I look forward to continuing that alongside the team and expand access to research opportunities to our patient population."

CenExel Toms River is the largest Alzheimer's disease clinical research site in the Northeast and is known for advancing research in memory disorders and related neurological conditions. The site's scale, expertise and patient reach make it a key part of CenExel's broader clinical research network.

About CenExel

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials, leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

Located across multiple major metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com

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SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research