CenExel Clinical Research Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA)

CenExel CEO Tom Wardle said, "We're pleased to be a founding member of the DTRA and believe that it provides a crucial platform for industry collaboration to expedite patient access to clinical trials, as well as advance the broader use of digital technology in patient engagement, data collection, and the management of research results."

"We are gratified to welcome CenExel to the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance," said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities and co-convenor of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research, we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by CenExel's commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been a rate limiter to innovation."

Experts estimate that COVID-19 may set non-pandemic clinical trials back by several years due to patients' inability or reluctance to schedule visits at physical research locations. Decentralized approaches facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population and could ease COVID-19-imposed difficulties for both patients and clinical investigators.

"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, CenExel is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-convener, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."

CenExel joins with its peer DTRA member organizations to provide expertise to identify and address gaps and needs and advance best practices through effective education and communication. CenExel urges other organizations interested in taking part to visit DTRA.org.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About DTRA

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research

Related Links

https://cenexelresearch.com/

