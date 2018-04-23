Cengage and Akademos Partner to Deliver and Market Cengage Unlimited Subscriptions

Cengage Unlimited is the first-of-its-kind subscription that gives students access to all the company's digital higher education materials—more than 22,000 products across 70 disciplines and more than 675 courses—for $119.99 a semester, no matter how many Cengage materials they use. Students using the digital platforms also have the option of free print rentals, paying only a $7.99 shipping fee.

In addition to distributing Cengage Unlimited, an innovative co-marketing agreement will leverage Akademos' strengths in ecommerce and deep relationships with the institutions they serve, to identify and illustrate the value of the subscription to students based on enrollment and course materials pricing information. This embedded virtual bookstore experience will ensure every student from these 120 institutions is aware of the value that Cengage Unlimited provides, supporting Cengage's continuing drive to ensure affordability of course materials for students.

"As we continue to build momentum with Cengage Unlimited, our partnership with Akademos will open access to more learners while also delivering targeted information about Cengage Unlimited to help today's students understand their digital options," said Todd Markson, Chief Strategy Officer, Cengage. "The truly embedded experience within the student purchase path will ensure students make the right, affordable choice and will get access to their courses and a wide array of high quality materials."

"We are pleased to be working with Cengage to offer this creative subscription product to the colleges and universities we serve," said John Squires, CEO, Akademos. "Our Course Materials Platform (CMP)™ is uniquely positioned to advance innovative ideas like Cengage Unlimited. Its advanced targeting capabilities, along with our student marketing expertise, will allow us to highlight the Unlimited offering to faculty and their students who will benefit the most from its value."

For more information, visit www.Cengage.com/unlimited.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Akademos

Akademos offers customized, online bookstore services and solutions that support what's most important to institutions - from full-service virtual bookstores to unique partnerships and products supporting on-campus shops. Akademos delivers cost savings on course materials for students while providing administrators and faculty with critical control over the textbook delivery process.

Akademos offers an innovative textbook marketplace, best-in-class eCommerce platform, eLearning solutions, and a unique adoption and analytics portal. The company's comprehensive supply-chain solution and commitment to responsive personal service makes it the choice of leading institutions throughout the country.

Akademos helps institutions deliver the right course materials, at affordable prices, on time. Learn more at akademos.com.

