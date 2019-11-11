Cengage and Goodwill Industries of San Diego County Offer Career Training and Skills Development Resources for Veterans and Military Families

"The opportunities provided by the collaboration between Goodwill San Diego and ed2go have been greatly appreciated by the veterans and their family members enrolled in Operation: GoodJobs," shared Aron Pritchard, Customized Programs and Business Development Manager, Goodwill. "Together, we are enabling veterans and their family members to complete a career training program of their choice at no cost. We are excited to prepare them for a smooth transition into the civilian workforce."

It can be challenging for veterans to convert military education and credit to the civilian world; however, those with certificates and certifications are more likely to find employment and earn more money in comparison to those without any credentials, according to a recent survey of 30,000 veterans.

"Our mission at Cengage is to equip all learners with affordable access to quality learning," said Fernando Bleichmar, General Manager Higher Ed & Skills, Cengage. "Working with Goodwill San Diego, we are able to provide military veterans and their families with resources to help them succeed as they enter or re-enter the job market."

Through the partnership, ed2go offers a number of online Advanced Career Training (ACT) and Fundamentals (soft skill) courses. To-date, participants include students pursuing a range of certifications including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified SysOps Administrator, Certified Administration Professional, Child Development Associate, Comp Technology Industry Association (TIA) Security+ and Certified Bookkeeper.

"After recently graduating with my associate degree in Information Technology (IT), I knew there were certain certifications I needed to be employable in cybersecurity," said H.B.R., a current Goodwill-ed2go student and a Marine Corps veteran. "The ed2go certification program for vets offered me an avenue to get the certification I needed without having to spend additional money. It is also helping me pursue the type of role I want faster. As a single father of five, this lifted a huge burden."

The ed2go program at Goodwill San Diego is part of Operation: GoodJobs, an initiative launched in 2012 that includes 10 participating Goodwill locations across four states – California, New York, North Carolina and Texas. The goal of Operation: GoodJobs, which is funded by the Walmart Foundation, is to provide military veterans with the tools and resources they need to find meaningful employment and achieve the financial stability they deserve. Operation: GoodJobs aims to serve more than 5,000 veterans across these 10 locations, with a specific focus on helping female veterans.

For more information about the Goodwill San Diego ed2go program or to register for classes, visit: https://sdgoodwill.org/programs/veterans/

About ed2go

ed2go, a Cengage company, believes that anyone, anywhere can learn. Started in 1997, they provide high quality education the fastest way possible — online. By partnering with academic institutions, corporations, and workforce agencies, they reach life-long learners in all 50 states and in more than 16 countries. www.ed2go.com

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County's mission is to provide employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Goodwill serves seniors, young adults ages 16 to 25, veterans and military families, people reintegrating into our community and others facing challenges to finding employment. Goodwill wants to equip people to become gainfully employed, advance their careers and care for themselves and their families. The organization currently has five Community Employment Centers, more than 30 Retail Stores and an online shopping platform shopgoodwill.com. Goodwill is grateful for the donations of textiles and household goods received from the community. Goodwill San Diego has been Making Good Happen since 1930.

