Cengage and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Announce Free Cengage Unlimited Subscriptions for HBCU Students

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today announced a program to provide 1,000 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with free, semester-long subscriptions to Cengage Unlimited. UNCF, the largest educational organization supporting and advocating for minorities for nearly 75 years, will administer the program and select the recipients on behalf of Cengage.

"Every student should have an equal opportunity to succeed, and having the right learning materials can have a critical impact on performance," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "The high cost of textbooks have prohibited this for many students. This is why we launched Cengage Unlimited – to make quality learning more affordable. UNCF has helped thousands of learners, enabling opportunity for minority students through its financial support and public advocacy. We are proud to partner with UNCF to ease some of the financial burden these students face and ensure they are equipped with the tools they need to reach their full potential."

Cengage Unlimited is the industry's first all-access digital subscription for college textbooks and course materials. A subscription offers access to more than 22,000 Cengage eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides for $119.99 a semester, no matter how many products they use. A subscription also includes free access to resources from Evernote, Kaplan, Quizlet, Chegg and Dashlane.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, Cengage Unlimited saved students more than $60 million.

"For 75 years, our motto 'A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in,' ® has remained at the forefront of everything we do," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. "We must continue to invest our time and money in better futures for young people around the country. Partners like Cengage are vitally important to this work and we are pleased to have them as an ally in helping to educate the next generation of leaders."

Program eligibility is based on several factors, including financial need, a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, an essay and letter of recommendation. Five hundred subscriptions each will be awarded for the Fall 2019 semester and the Spring 2020 semester. Applications are being accepted through August 15, 2019 for the fall semester. Applications for the Spring 2020 semester will open on November 4, 2019.

For more information on eligibility and to apply for the program visit: https://scholarships.uncf.org.

According to a recent study by Morning Consult on behalf of Cengage, textbook costs are the second largest stressor facing college students today after paying for tuition. In the same study, 60 percent of African American students noted they have opted not to buy required textbooks and course materials, and 52 percent said buying course materials has a big impact on their finances while in school.

