Cengage and VitalSource expand collaboration to include Cengage Unlimited subscription

Cengage and VitalSource work together to provide affordable and accessible learning materials for students nationwide. In 2017, more than a million students in the U.S. used VitalSource to access Cengage content. Beginning in August 2018, Cengage Unlimited will be available through the VitalSource E-commerce solutions and onsite campus stores, as well as through Cengage.com and numerous other channel partners.

Cengage Unlimited is the first-of-its-kind subscription service for digital higher education materials that gives students complete on-demand access to all Cengage digital resources for $119.99 per semester or $179.99 a year. The expanded collaboration with VitalSource will make Cengage Unlimited available to hundreds of thousands of U.S. students through www.vitalsource.com, partner campus stores, and VitalSource's Inclusive Access model, which provides students immediate access to all required course materials on the first day of class at affordable prices.

In addition to distribution, VitalSource will power many of Cengage Unlimited's 20,000 plus eTextbooks. The VitalSource platform gives Cengage Unlimited students both online and offline access to textbooks and course materials on all major operating systems and mobile devices, with the best accessibility and student ratings in the industry.

"At Cengage, we're disrupting the traditional textbook publishing model with a focus on providing affordable access to high-quality digital learning materials for students," said Todd Markson, Chief Strategy Officer, Cengage. "In working more closely with VitalSource, we will be able to reach even more students with our comprehensive subscription service. The collaboration with VitalSource continues the brisk momentum behind Cengage Unlimited."

Students and faculty at more than 7,000 institutions will have the opportunity to access Cengage Unlimited. "Ensuring students, stores and instructors have access to the best educational materials and experiences at more affordable, competitive price points has been the VitalSource mission for over twenty years," said Pep Carerra, president of VitalSource. "This collaboration is the next generation of innovation in educational materials, reaching students where they are, and helping to provide options the way modern consumers expect and deserve. We couldn't be more excited to distribute Cengage Unlimited and support it with our eTextbook platform, bringing both worlds seamlessly together for hundreds of thousands of students."

For more information on Cengage Unlimited visit www.Cengage.com/unlimited. To learn more about VitalSource, visit get.vitalsource.com.

About VitalSource | get.vitalsource.com

VitalSource Technologies LLC, part of Ingram Content Group, is improving the learning experience by making it easier to create and deliver effective and affordable content. The preferred choice among educational institutions and companies for digital learning materials, VitalSource® helps over 1,000 educational content providers create and deliver seamless interactive learning experiences through its exclusive Bookshelf® platform to millions of learners at 7,000 institutions. Bookshelf users opened more than 20 million digital textbooks last year and read more than 3.4 billion pages. Follow VitalSource on Twitter at @VitalSource.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Lindsay Stanley, Cengage

203-965-8634, lindsay.stanley@cengage.com

Erin Shannon, VitalSource

617-314-3789, erin.shannon@vitalsource.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cengage-and-vitalsource-expand-collaboration-to-include-cengage-unlimited-subscription-300651625.html

SOURCE Cengage

Related Links

https://www.cengage.com

