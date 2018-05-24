Cengage Announces Appointment of Laura Stevens as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

"Among the many impressive highlights of Laura's career here at Cengage are her forward-thinking efforts to realign our Intellectual Property licensing function to enable the Cengage Unlimited model, the industry's first-of-its kind subscription service," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "Laura has been a powerhouse on our Legal team over the years, and I welcome the addition of her voice on the Executive Team as we continue to break with tradition to increase access to education."

In her previous role as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Laura designed and recruited a 50+ person legal team to reflect a rapid print-to-digital transformation. In addition, she established the Cengage Privacy Office, creating industry-leading standards for responsible data stewardship. Laura continues to drive legal efforts around industry-wide implementation of anti-piracy Best Practices with partners, which have resulted in a double-digit decrease in counterfeit texts among some of the Company's largest distributors.

Over the past fifteen years, Laura served a number of roles within the Cengage (and formerly Thomson Learning) legal team including Assistant General Counsel, Intellectual Property, and Publishing Counsel. Prior to Cengage, Laura was an attorney at Brown Raysman LLP in New York City.

Laura holds a B.A. in Political Science and Art History from the University of Rochester and a J.D. from Columbia Law School.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world.

Visit us at http://www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Lindsay Stanley

Cengage

203-965-8634

lindsay.stanley@cengage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cengage-announces-appointment-of-laura-stevens-as-executive-vice-president-and-general-counsel-300654268.html

SOURCE Cengage

Related Links

http://www.cengage.com

