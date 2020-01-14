Cengage Announces Plan to Offer eTextbook Option within Cengage Unlimited

"While I'm encouraged that college affordability remains an important part of the national economic debate, the reality is that paying for college is about more than tuition," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "New models like Cengage Unlimited, the industry's first all-access subscription for textbooks and course materials, are making an impact, yet too many students still face obstacles when trying to access and pay for college.

"That's why we will be offering students an eTextbook option within Cengage Unlimited. It is designed to support students who need additional options that fit their learning needs and budgets, yet don't need a full Cengage Unlimited subscription that includes online homework access codes. And it's accessed via the subscription model that students have overwhelmingly embraced in other areas of their lives," Hansen continued.

In addition to the ebooks and other tools, those who prefer print can order up to four print textbook rentals for $7.99 each with free shipping. Students may upgrade to a full Cengage Unlimited subscription that includes online homework access codes/courseware.

Since commercial availability in August 2018, Cengage Unlimited has seen rapid adoption by students and colleges, with more than two million subscriptions sold. Students have saved $125 million using the subscription to date. These savings are expected to grow to $160 million by the end of the current school year.

A survey conducted by Morning Consult found that after tuition, paying for textbooks and course materials is the biggest source of financial stress for students. In addition, almost three-quarters of students prefer access to ownership when it comes to their learning materials.

"We work very closely with faculty to understand what they and their students need. And overwhelmingly what we've heard is that they want a variety of options for their students," said Fernando Bleichmar, EVP and General Manager of Higher Education and Skills, Cengage. "While some companies are limiting format and access options, Cengage is expanding them. We will continue to be the partner that delivers what our customers want."

Starting this month, students can also access all of their Cengage etextbooks offline via the free Cengage Mobile App. Available on iOS and Android devices, the app provides offline e-reader capabilities, allowing students to download entire eTextbooks to their smartphone. Once downloaded, students can highlight, make notes, search and bookmark the reading material, regardless of whether they are connected to the internet or working offline. In addition to e-reader capabilities, the Cengage Mobile app provides organizational tools, study materials and push notifications to help students stay on track.

Students can see which courses use Cengage at their institution via an interactive Savings Map.

For more information about Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks, visit: www.cengage.com/unlimited/etextbooks.

