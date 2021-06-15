Cengage Appoints Marty Lange as General Manager for Secondary Education

In his role as SVP and General Manager, Lange will be responsible for business strategy development and execution for National Geographic Learning. Lange's near-term focus will be on expanding the company's core programs, advanced placement and career and technical education programs. Lange will report to the Kermit Cook, Cengage's Chief Operating Officer.

"Marty is the right leader to guide our Secondary Education business as we expand our career and college readiness programs, enabling today's students with the skills and competencies they need to pursue higher education or enter the workforce," said Cook. "Marty brings a unique and much valued perspective to the table; having worked for a number of years in both higher education and K-12, he understands the challenges that today's high school students too often face when transitioning to college or finding a job. His deep experience with learning technology is critical as we develop engaging digital learning experiences that help learners succeed."

Lange has nearly three decades of experience in education and edtech, and is a proven leader in developing innovative, personalized learning experiences. Prior to joining Cengage, Lange served President, North America, K-20 Education and Corporate L&D, at Area 9 Lyceum, an education and training company. Lange also previously spent over 20 years in a number of executive leadership roles at McGraw Hill, most recently serving as both Chief Product and Operating Officer for the publisher's K-12 business.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cengage and National Geographic Learning team and have the opportunity to lead the Secondary Education business through this pivotal moment," said Lange. "Cengage is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of today's students, and a large part of this is driven by the people – the company's culture and dedication to enabling learners pervades all levels of the organization. I'm extremely proud to join a team that is laser-focused on helping students harness their potential and find success in furthering their education, as well as in the job market."

