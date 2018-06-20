Cengage CEO Michael Hansen Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Hansen received an impressive 96 percent approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Cengage employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

"I have always maintained that I can only serve effectively with the support of two stakeholders: our shareholders represented by the Board of Directors, and the Cengage employees. I am deeply humbled to receive this award as a sign of support from my colleagues as we continue on our path to create truly affordable access to quality learning for every student," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage.

"Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year's winners on this significant achievement," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. "It can be a real recruiting advantage to have a top-rated CEO at the helm of a company who has strong support from his or her employees. The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work."

Cengage, an education and technology company, serves all levels of education—K20 through adult learning. The company's 5,000 employees live in and contribute to local communities across the U.S. and around the globe.

Hansen assumed leadership of Cengage in December 2012 and swiftly transitioned the company from a traditional print publisher into a digital education company. In the past year, he has pioneered industry leading initiatives including Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind subscription for higher education materials. Commercially available in August 2018, Cengage Unlimited offers students complete access to more than 22,000 digital products across 70 disciplines and 675 courses – for $119.99 per semester or $179.99 a year.

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Among the 770,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

See the complete list of all Top CEOs in 2018: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm.

