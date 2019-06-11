Cengage Chief Technology Officer George Moore Wins 2019 Boston Global CIO of the Year Award

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George Moore, the Chief Technology Officer of Cengage, an education and technology company, has received the 2019 Boston CIO of the Year Global ORBIE® Award. The ORBIE awards are presented annually by the Boston CIO Leadership Association (BostonCIO) to honor chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Winners are selected by previous ORBIE winners in the Boston tech community.

"We are thrilled that George has received such a prestigious award for his leadership and commitment to technology as a path to affordable access to quality learning," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "His passion for students and technology expertise has been critical to our company's transformation from traditional publisher to digital education company.

"George is an incredible leader at Cengage, in our Boston office and around the globe," Hansen continued. "He has played a central role in creating our company's culture and ethos; he truly exemplifies our company's values of transparency, collaboration and raising the bar higher."

Moore was honored in part for his leadership of Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind subscription service for college textbooks and course materials. For one price, Cengage Unlimited gives students access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides, thus significantly reducing the cost of materials. Cengage Unlimited surpassed one million subscriptions sold in the first seven months alone, and has already saved college students $60 million.

BostonCIO recognized chief information officers in six categories – Global, Leadership, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate and Nonprofit/ Public Sector. The awards were presented at the Boston CIO of the Year Awards ceremony on June 7. For more information on the awards and to view the full list of winners, visit: http://www.bostoncio.org.

