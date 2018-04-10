Cengage Executives to Discuss Affordability, Access and Innovation Initiatives at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit

"ASU + GSV brings together a powerful group of leaders from across education to share best practices," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "I believe that all of us in the education ecosystem have an imperative to help more students realize the opportunities that come with achieving higher learning. At Cengage, we're disrupting the status quo of high prices with an innovative business model that will lower costs and broaden access to quality materials. Our recent introduction of Cengage Unlimited, the first all-access subscription for course materials, has been met with great excitement by both students and instructors."

Cengage will participate in the following panel discussions on Monday, April 16th at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego:

Is the "Netflix of HigherEd" Finally Here?

Michael Hansen , CEO

2:00pm – 3:00pm ; Seaport Ballroom H, Main Stage

– ; Seaport Ballroom H, Main Stage Uber-Whelmed in the Freelance Economy

Jill O'Connell , Head of Talent

2:00pm – 3:00pm ; Harbor F

– ; Harbor F TrumpED: How is Policy Shaping Higher Ed Innovation?

George Miller , Senior Education Advisor

3:00pm – 4:00pm ; Harbor D

– ; Harbor D Learning to Arbitrage the Skills Gap

Jonathan Lau , Senior Vice President & General Manager, Skills

4:00pm – 5:00pm ; Harbor D

To learn more about Cengage's ASU + GSV participation, click here.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

