Cengage Group Announces CFO Transition, Appoints Dean Tilsley

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group, a global edtech company, today announced that Bob Munro, the company's Chief Financial Officer since 2019, has made the decision to step down from his role, and will be succeeded by Dean Tilsley.

"On behalf of everyone at Cengage Group, I want to thank Bob for an incredible six-year tenure as CFO and his tremendous contributions as a trusted leader and mentor to many within our organization," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage Group. "Bob and I have discussed and planned for his decision – one that he did not make lightly. Ultimately, I understand his desire to return to Europe and admire his decision to prioritize time with his family."

Hansen continued, "Thanks to Bob's leadership and vision, Cengage Group is on track to achieve its fourth consecutive year of revenue and profit growth. He has been instrumental in strengthening the company's balance sheet by progressively reducing debt and improving profit margins. Additionally, in partnership with his leadership team, Bob transformed the finance function across all businesses in the Cengage Group portfolio and established best practices that are now leveraged across our global businesses."

As incoming CFO, Tilsley brings a wealth of experience leading the finance function at both large publicly traded companies and privately held organizations. He most recently served as CFO at Deltek Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise software and information solutions. Prior to that, Tilsley was at Renaissance Learning, where he led the acquisition of three companies and spearheaded a systems modernization and unification transformation. At COX Automotive Software & Media Solutions Group, he successfully transformed and unified the software and media business, transforming the group into a multi-billion dollar, high-growth global automotive leader. Additionally, Tilsley held leadership roles at NASDAQ, Reuters and the Associated Press Television.

"Dean's extensive experience leading results-driven teams, as well as his background in both the education and technology industries will be valuable to Cengage Group as we look to continue driving our business forward," continued Hansen. "Building on our strong foundation, I am confident the organization will achieve continued success under his leadership, and we are thrilled to have him as part of the team."

"I admire Cengage Group's long history in the education market and the significant impact it has in fueling the growth and development of learners, educators and communities around the world," said Tilsley. "I look forward to joining the team and leveraging my experience to help further the company's success and drive continued business growth and impact."

Munro and Tilsley will work side by side through February to ensure a seamless transition, with Tilsley taking full accountability as Chief Financial Officer as of March 1. Munro will advise in a strategic role until his full departure from Cengage Group on April 30.

For more information about Cengage Group and its current leadership, visit www.cengagegroup.com.

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Emily Featherston, VP, Corporate Communications, Cengage Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Cengage Group