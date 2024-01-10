The global edtech company has received this recognition three of the past five years.

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage Group, a global edtech company, has been recognized in the 16th annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award as a Best Place to Work in 2024. The company is listed as one of the top 100 large U.S. companies with an overall 4.3 out of 5 rating.

Cengage Group Named a Best Place to Work in 2024 by the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of current and former employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. Cengage Group is the only edtech company that was recognized as a Best Place to Work in 2024. The company was also previously recognized by Glassdoor as a Top Place to Work in 2023 and 2019.

"I am incredibly proud that Cengage Group has once again been named a Glassdoor Best Place to Work," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO, Cengage Group. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our employees' dedication and commitment to building a culture of transparency, empowerment and support. I'm immensely proud of our people and their willingness to openly share their experiences on Glassdoor, showcasing their authenticity and candor and helping us continually improve."

Cengage Group, a global edtech company, helps learners - from middle school through graduate school and online skills training programs - live choice-filled lives. With employees in over 45 countries, Cengage Group plays a significant role in enabling millions of learners to acquire the skills needed to be job ready.

"Employee feedback is critical in shaping our talent and overall business strategy," said Jeri Herman, CPO, Cengage Group. "I am grateful to platforms like Glassdoor, and other two-way feedback mechanisms we have in place, such as our annual Cengage Group engagement survey, that enable our leadership team to hear directly from employees."

Herman continued to say, "These channels provide a way for us to listen, learn, and ultimately, inform the approach we take to continue making Cengage Group a top place to work."

"Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

Cengage Group was also named to Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work List earlier this week. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits.

To view the full list of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work, and to learn more about how winners were determined, click here. You can also view the full list of Built In Top Workplaces here.

Learn more about what it's like to work at Cengage Group by visiting the employee experience page, here: https://www.cengagegroup.com/about/employee-experience/

Find open jobs at Cengage Group, and learn more about benefit offerings by visiting the Cengage Group careers page: https://www.cengagegroup.com/careers/

