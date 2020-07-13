Cengage Offers Free College Math Readiness Boot Camps

BOSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, is making free math readiness boot camps available to prepare students for success in college and beyond. College Math Readiness and Calculus Readiness Bootcamps are available to refresh prerequisite and foundational math knowledge needed to ensure success in college math courses.

"For many college students, math is a stumbling block, which impacts retention and college completion. Instructors have long lamented summer learning loss, which is typically more pronounced for math, and likely to be further amplified this fall due to disruptions experienced this spring from COVID-19," said Erin Joyner, Senior Vice President for Higher Education Product at Cengage. "That, coupled with a higher number of unemployed adult learners heading to college to learn new skills, means there is a real need for math remediation to ensure incoming college students are prepared for success."

Each WebAssign Math Readiness Boot Camp contains a formative student assessment on prerequisite topics required to be successful in a college course, followed by targeted learning modules to address topics the student struggled with. The assessment takes roughly 1.5 to 2 hours to complete and the remaining time to finish the Boot Camp will depend on how much remediation the student needs. Students can work at their own pace, anytime and from anywhere. Students can enroll on their own starting today.

Faculty have the option to set up their own boot camp, with easy customizable options that allow them to align the practice with their specific course topics. Starting in the July, the content will be available for faculty to add to any of their courses as a first-day or pre-class assessment.

For more information or to enroll visit: https://webassign.com/Math-readiness-bootcamps/

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

