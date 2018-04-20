Cengage Partners with Phi Theta Kappa Foundation to Offer Free Cengage Unlimited Subscriptions to College Students

Cengage Unlimited is a first-of-its-kind subscription service that gives students access to all the company's digital higher education materials — more than 22,000 products across 70 disciplines and 675 courses— for $119.99/semester, no matter how many Cengage materials they use.

The subscriptions will be made available through a partnership with the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Foundation. PTK is the international honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.

"The cost of course materials, which can rival tuition at some two-year schools, can have a big impact on whether college students are successful," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "With an affordable subscription to high quality, proven course materials, we're removing those barriers and increasing access to learning. These awards demonstrate our commitment to giving students a more impactful, quality learning experience."

Students pursuing associate degrees deal with many financial challenges. More than half face food and housing insecurity and nearly 13% experience some form of homelessness, according to recent reports.

"While PTK members have very similar financial struggles as other college students, they dramatically outperform their peers in completion and transfer outcomes," said PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. "We appreciate Cengage's investment in their success."

PTK Members and alumni attending a U.S. college or university can enter online at http://www.ptk.org/cengage. Cengage Unlimited will launch in August 2018 and subscriptions can be used for the 2018/19 academic year. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2018.

For more information about Cengage Unlimited, please visit Cengage.com/unlimited or stop by the Cengage booth at PTK Catalyst, April 19-21.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

