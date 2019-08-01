Cengage to Provide Free Dashlane Password Management Protection to Cengage Unlimited Subscribers

"Adding Dashlane to Cengage Unlimited addresses one of the top concerns of the digital era: data privacy and security," said Judah Karkowsky, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Business Development, Cengage. "Today's students are digitally savvy and rely heavily on Cloud applications, making it important they take steps to ensure their data and personal information remain secure. With students having many accounts to track and manage, Dashlane's premium service simplifies the process to protect their personal information online."

In addition to Dashlane, Cengage Unlimited includes free access to resources from Evernote, Kaplan, Quizlet and Chegg to support learning and improve student experiences.

Cengage Unlimited is the industry's first-of-its-kind digital subscription for college textbooks and course materials, providing access to more than 22,000 products, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides. Students pay one price for Cengage Unlimited—no matter how many materials they use – reducing the cost of course materials by up to half. Subscriptions cost $119.99 a semester ($179.99 a year) and are available directly from Cengage, online or at campus and off-campus bookstores. Students saved over $60 million in the 2018-2019 school year with Cengage Unlimited.

Dashlane helps students simplify and secure all their personal information that lives online. Across all platforms and devices, the Dashlane application automatically fills and stores passwords, personal data and payment details to help individuals manage, monitor and protect their digital identity. Through this partnership, Cengage Unlimited semester-based subscribers will receive six months of access (a nearly $30 value) and annual subscribers will get 12 months free use of the password management and protection solution (an almost $60 value).

"Poor password management and protection is a major risk for all individuals – especially among the digital-first generation of students today," said Emmanuel Schalit, CEO of Dashlane. "In working with Cengage, we are expanding our reach, ultimately helping students save time, protect their personal information and allow them to work worry free in public places like coffee shops and airports."

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Dashlane

Dashlane simplifies and secures your digital identity—all your personal information that lives online. Across all platforms and devices, the intuitive Dashlane app automatically fills and stores passwords, personal data, and payment details to help you manage, monitor, and protect your digital identity. Available in 11 languages and trusted by 11+ million people in 180 countries (and growing), it's the complete, global solution for living safely and seamlessly online—at home, at work, and everywhere in between. Dashlane Business is the key to success for enterprise security - a simple, innovative solution built to protect and empower organizations and their employees.

