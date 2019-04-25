Cengage Unlimited's First Full Academic Year Shows Significant Success with Students, Drives Company's Full Year Financial Performance

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, today provided an update on the progress of Cengage Unlimited, the industry's first full access subscription service for text books and course materials, and previewed its preliminary financial results for the 2019 fiscal year.

"We will report our final results in mid-to-late May, yet I am pleased to share that we accomplished our main strategic objective – the launch of Cengage Unlimited – and, as a result, exceeded our financial guidance for the year," said Michael Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "Despite another turbulent year for the industry at large, we outperformed our competitors and improved the performance of our Higher Ed business. We were able to make significant investments in our strategic priorities while also generating positive free cash flow, thereby positioning ourselves for future growth.

"The commercial availability of Cengage Unlimited accelerated our digital transformation and proved that it's possible for a longstanding incumbent to address customers' needs for significantly enhanced value and user experience through pioneering new services," Hansen continued. "Students are willing to embrace change if they believe there's value in it. In just eight months, more than one million subscriptions were purchased, saving students more than $60 million."

Cengage Unlimited's all-access subscription service for textbooks and course materials includes unlimited access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework and study guides. A subscription also includes free services like Chegg, Kaplan Test Prep, Quizlet and the Evernote note-taking app.

The accelerating traction in Cengage Unlimited through the academic year, combined with a strong Q4 performance, enabled Cengage to deliver full year Adjusted Cash Revenue of $1,474 million, flat against prior year, and Adjusted Cash EBITDA less Prepub of $291 million. The Q4 performance was underpinned by continuing momentum in Cengage Unlimited, double digit revenue growth in International and a non-recurring software license sale. Revenue achievement coupled with continued cost improvements delivered earnings ahead of guidance for the full year.

Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

Adjusted Cash Revenue of $1,474 million , flat vs Prior year, and Adjusted Cash EBITDA less Prepub of $291 million versus guidance of $275 million

Gained 65 basis points of market share in US Higher Education 1 and grew courseware activations by over 15%

Strong liquidity position of $440 million and net leverage ratio of 6.6X

For more information about Cengage Unlimited, please visit www.cengage.com/unlimited.

Cautionary Note Regarding Preliminary Financial Results for 2019 Fiscal Year and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The expected 2019 fiscal year financial results are preliminary, unaudited and subject to completion. We caution that the preliminary financial results for the 2019 fiscal year are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual results may differ materially from those described above. Such preliminary results are subject to the closing of the 2019 fiscal year and finalization of accounting and reporting procedures, which have yet to be performed, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full 2019 fiscal year financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Cengage will report its full audited Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year (Ended March 31, 2019) results in mid to late May. For more information and call information, visit: www.cengage.com/investor. This release contains Non-GAAP financial measures. See end of release for a definition of these Non-GAAP financial measures and rationale for their use.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

1 Source: MPI net sales data for twelve months ending March 31, 2019

