Cennox announces a nationwide service contract with FLO, to support reliability in EV charging infrastructure across the US

News provided by

Cennox

14 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

ALPHARETTA, GA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennox has been selected as a nationwide service provider for FLO chargers across the U.S. The move will advance FLO's work in providing an uptime of at least 98% while allowing Cennox to expand its business into the growing electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market.

As part of the collaboration, Cennox will help provide maintenance and service on FLO's public and private Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers across the country.

Continue Reading
Cennox joins FLO as a nationwide EVSE service provider
Cennox joins FLO as a nationwide EVSE service provider

"Our contract with FLO further signals our position as being a business driven to deliver a quality service nationwide," said Mychal Kempt, Chief Revenue Offer, Cennox. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide reliable and user-centric electric vehicle charging solutions. Cennox expertise and technology will help ensure the reliable availability of EV charging stations across the U.S."

About Cennox
Cennox is a global provider of retail and technology solutions, focusing on creating seamless experiences for customers worldwide. With a core focus on enhancing convenience and efficiency, Cennox delivers innovative solutions across the retail, banking, and transportation industries. For more information, please visit www.cennox.com

FLO is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

SOURCE Cennox

Also from this source

Cennox introduces the new Lincsafe DEPOSIT portfolio of Smart Safes to revolutionize the retail sector

Cennox, a global provider of end-to-end services to the retail and banking industries, is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.