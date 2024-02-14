Cennox announces a nationwide service contract with FLO, to support reliability in EV charging infrastructure across the US

ALPHARETTA, GA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cennox has been selected as a nationwide service provider for FLO chargers across the U.S. The move will advance FLO's work in providing an uptime of at least 98% while allowing Cennox to expand its business into the growing electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market.

As part of the collaboration, Cennox will help provide maintenance and service on FLO's public and private Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers across the country.

Cennox joins FLO as a nationwide EVSE service provider

"Our contract with FLO further signals our position as being a business driven to deliver a quality service nationwide," said Mychal Kempt, Chief Revenue Offer, Cennox. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide reliable and user-centric electric vehicle charging solutions. Cennox expertise and technology will help ensure the reliable availability of EV charging stations across the U.S."

About Cennox

Cennox is a global provider of retail and technology solutions, focusing on creating seamless experiences for customers worldwide. With a core focus on enhancing convenience and efficiency, Cennox delivers innovative solutions across the retail, banking, and transportation industries. For more information, please visit www.cennox.com.

