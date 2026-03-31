Censia AI Launches Workday Marketplace App That Helps HR Leaders Understand and Act on AI-Powered Workforce Intelligence

New Workday Marketplace app brings transparency to AI-driven job profile updates, helping HR leaders understand and apply the recommendations to evolve their workforce strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every HR leader knows the problem: job profiles that were accurate two years ago no longer reflect what people actually do. The World Economic Forum projects that nearly 40% of workers' existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated by 2030. When work evolves that fast, job profiles don't just fall behind. They become the gap between what an organization thinks it has and what it actually needs.

Censia AI gives HR leaders the visibility to keep job architecture current as work redesigns itself. Post this The opportunity to lead workforce strategy starts with job profiles that reflect how work is changing. The Censia AI Job Profile Enrichment Assistant, built with Workday Extend and available on the Workday Marketplace, brings transparency to AI-driven job profile updates so HR leaders can keep job profiles aligned with business reality and act with confidence.

Keeping hundreds—or thousands—of job profiles current is a huge lift. AI can speed up the work, but HR leaders still need clear visibility into what the system is recommending and why, so they can act with confidence. Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise report underscores this shift from "faster" to "trustworthy": 46% of organizations cite "model quality, consistency, and explainability" as a significant AI risk concern—right alongside governance and oversight—highlighting how critical transparency becomes as AI scales.

Today, Censia AI announced the launch of the Censia AI Job Profile Enrichment Assistant, a Workday Marketplace app that gives leaders what they need to confidently work alongside AI: visibility into the reasoning behind AI-driven job profile updates. The app pairs with Censia AI's Job Profile Enrichment, which uses AI to surface recommended updates to job profiles directly inside Workday. The Assistant adds a critical layer of transparency by explaining why each change is recommended and routing every update through a governed approval workflow that keeps humans in control. The result is an organization that can keep its job architecture current without sacrificing oversight.

What the Job Profile Enrichment Assistant makes possible

At the core of Censia AI is a set of proprietary workforce intelligence models built on nearly a decade of workforce data that continuously maps relationships across work history, skills, industry data, and other talent signals into a unified, contextual layer. This backbone enables apps and platforms using Censia AI to generate precise, explainable insights, including how a skill relates to a person's career path, how it aligns to jobs across an organization, how demand is evolving, and how proficiency expectations vary by industry or company.

That same backbone powers the Job Profile Enrichment Assistant. Built directly on the Workday platform, the app appears within the Workday interface and shows the number of AI-inferred skills Censia identifies for each job profile, along with recommended updates—emerging skills, shifting proficiency expectations, and capabilities declining in relevance.

Each recommendation includes clear rationale—why the skill is suggested, how it is categorized (core, emerging, or sunsetting), and when the analysis was performed—so HR teams can review and validate updates with confidence.

Over time, additional capabilities are planned for the Job Profile Enrichment Assistant, including the ability to surface where the skills within a role are likely to shift, what new tasks a role might take on as work changes around it, and where tasks may be reshaped by AI or handled in new ways. The goal is to give HR leaders a clearer view of skills and job design in motion, so decisions about talent development, role structure, and workforce investment are made with intention rather than in reaction.

Because the Job Profile Enrichment Assistant is built with Workday Extend, HR teams can review, refine, and approve recommended changes through a streamlined workflow before anything is published. The result is a practical approach to maintaining job profiles with AI at scale, while keeping human judgment at the center.

"Right now, HR leaders are watching roles change faster than their job architecture can keep up, and most are making workforce decisions without the context to explain why," said Joanna Riley, co-founder and CEO of Censia. "Censia AI was built for exactly that moment. Our workforce intelligence infrastructure keeps job profiles current and explainable, so leaders can see where skills gaps are forming, where automation is reshaping work, and how to move the right people before the window closes. Not after."

What's next: from current job profiles to forward-looking workforce strategy

Today's launch builds on Censia's deepening partnership with Workday. In September 2025, Workday named Censia among the 15 Workday Ventures portfolio companies in the Workday Agent Partner Network, an ecosystem for partner-built AI agents that connect with Workday's Agent System of Record. As part of that network, Censia is bringing to market the Talent Landscape, Benchmarking & Strategy Agent, designed to provide workforce strategy guidance by surfacing competitive benchmarks, highlighting organizational blind spots, and recommending talent actions in near real time.

"The Workday partnership reflects what we've always believed: workforce intelligence only creates value when it's embedded in the systems where decisions actually get made." Riley said. "Censia AI is a living map of your workforce that shows how roles, skills, and capabilities connect and evolve. That foundation is what finally gives HR leaders the power to stop reacting to business strategy and start driving it."

Learn more at censia.com/workday or read our blog "What Becomes Possible When Your Job Profiles Actually Reflect Your Business".

More information on Censia's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Censia AI

Censia AI (Censia, Inc.) is an enterprise workforce intelligence company that helps organizations turn skills and workforce data into decisions they can act on. By combining AI-powered skills inference with governed, explainable workflows, Censia gives HR and business leaders the visibility they need to keep workforce strategy aligned with business reality. Censia is a Workday Ventures portfolio company. Learn more at censia.com.

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SOURCE Censia