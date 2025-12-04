Censys and Rilian Technologies Partner to Strengthen Cyber Defense and Critical Infrastructure Security Across the Middle East

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the authority for Internet intelligence and insights, today announced a strategic partnership with Rilian Technologies, a leading provider of AI-native cyber defense solutions for sovereign nations and critical infrastructure. The partnership builds on Censys' rapid growth in the Middle East, where it supports national cybersecurity authorities, energy operators, financial institutions, technology organizations, and users across nearly every country in the region.

Censys: The Authority for Internet Intelligence & ICS/OT Visibility

Censys equips global security teams with the most comprehensive and continuously updated intelligence on Internet-facing hosts, certificates, and services, including industry-leading visibility into critical infrastructure through advanced industrial control systems and operational technology (ICS/OT) capabilities. Censys supports 26 protocols (such as Modbus, DNP3, Siemens S7, and BACnet), 68 vendors, and 226 ICS fingerprints for precise industrial asset identification. Additionally, defenders gain access to 4+ years of historical context for Internet-connected assets, enabling long-term tracking of threat infrastructure, asset identification, and exposure management.

Rilian: The Sovereign-Grade & AI-Powered Platform for National Defense

The Rilian Defense Platform ("RDP") is a modular, AI-native software platform that revolutionizes how mission-critical technologies are accessed, adopted, and automated across sovereign and sensitive environments. Built to remove friction at every step of the global technology supply chain, the RDP reduces the human lift, compliance burden, and integration overhead traditionally required to deploy cutting-edge tools. Additionally, the RDP provides customers with a unified interface that surfaces real-time insights, usage telemetry, and AI-driven recommendations.

Expanding Access to Censys Throughout the Middle East

The partnership between Censys and Rilian Technologies supports Rilian's mission to protect sovereign nations and critical infrastructure by expanding access to Censys' Internet and ICS/OT intelligence across the Middle East. This ensures that government and commercial organizations can leverage the most comprehensive and authoritative view of the Internet for national-level detection, risk prioritization, and operational decision-making.

Executive Commentary

"Censys provides unmatched Internet intelligence and ICS/OT visibility, capabilities essential for defending national infrastructures from modern cyber threats," said Christian Schnedler, CEO of Rilian Technologies. "Through this partnership, Rilian will help bring Censys' unmatched insights directly to the government and commercial organizations that need them most to defend sovereign infrastructure and critical industries."

"Cybersecurity in the Middle East demands accurate, high-fidelity intelligence to protect critical infrastructure from increasingly sophisticated threats," said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Censys. "Our partnership with Rilian ensures that defenders across the region have the most comprehensive and up-to-date intelligence they need for national-level detection, prioritization, and response."

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com .

About Rilian Technologies

Rilian Technologies is an American technology company enabling sovereign organizations to access, adopt, and automate best-in-class security technologies with speed, trust, and compliance. The Rilian Defense Platform ("RDP") combines automation, modular design, and AI to seamlessly integrate complex tools and data sets into a unified, secure environment — reducing friction, enhancing interoperability, and allowing customers to focus on what matters most: the mission. Learn more at rilian.com .

