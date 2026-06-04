Censys Strengthens Southeast Engagement to Accelerate SOC Modernization

Organizations modernizing SOCs with AI and automation face a critical gap in external context, limiting detection, investigation, and response

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys has appointed Sandy Dlugozima to lead enterprise engagement across the Southeast United States, working with customers and partners to modernize security operations through real-time Internet intelligence.

Security teams are actively modernizing the SOC — consolidating tools, adopting AI and automation, and rethinking how decisions are made in real time. But as these initiatives accelerate, a critical gap is emerging: many teams have built strong internal visibility, yet still lack the external context and visibility needed to defend against modern threats. As a result, security modernization and AI initiatives operate on stale and inaccurate data with incomplete external visibility, which impacts their ability to deliver the KPI and ROI improvements expected by security teams.

As Senior Enterprise Account Executive for the Southeast US, Sandy works directly with customers and partners to help re-architect how external context — powered by Censys' real-time Internet intelligence — is used within security operations, connecting that data with SIEM, SOAR, and partner-delivered services so teams can operate with a more complete and reliable view. This shift is essential for AI-driven SOCs: without a strong external data foundation, automation simply scales incorrect outcomes.

"Security teams are being asked to modernize how they operate while managing more complexity than ever before," said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Censys. "Sandy's experience across automation, AI-driven SOC workflows, and threat intelligence allows him to work closely with customers and partners to make these changes real and help them integrate trusted external context from Censys' real-time Internet intelligence into their existing environments to improve how they operate day to day."

"Teams have invested heavily in internal telemetry, but often lack visibility into what is happening outside their environment — where much of the risk originates," said Sandy Dlugozima. "Having worked with threat intelligence and AI-driven SOC platforms, I've seen how that lack of context limits a team's ability to efficiently and accurately triage, investigate, and hunt for threats. What's needed is a reliable, real-time view of the Internet that teams can act on."

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.

SOURCE Censys