CENTEGIX™ Announces Successful Completion of CrisisAlert™ Testing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg High Schools (CMS)

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX™, an IoT company dedicated to innovating technology to save and enrich lives, announces successful completion of testing of the CrisisAlert™ solution in 26 Charlotte-Mecklenburg (CMS) high schools.

Over the last 30 days, CENTEGIX has worked in good faith with the CMS project team to accelerate testing of the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert solution to meet the February 10, 2020 deadline requested by the CMS Superintendent. On Monday, January 6, 2020, CMS leadership requested that CENTEGIX launch six schools into pilot mode, in addition to the four pilot schools launched in November and December of 2019. Four days later, the CMS Superintendent publicly requested that the timeline be accelerated for all high schools, with a target completion date of February 10, 2020. CENTEGIX accommodated the accelerated timeline to help create a more secure learning environment for CMS students and educators.

All 26 of the contracted high schools completed quality assurance testing, met all of the agreed-upon success criteria, and are ready for teacher training and deployment. Testing of two high schools was delayed due to the severe weather on February 6, 2020, and final tuning at one of those high schools will be completed on February 12. The CrisisAlert platform is operational in more than 5000 classrooms, gyms, outdoor facilities, cafeterias, and media centers in the area high schools.

More than 50 alerts have been initiated since the pilot schools were launched because of real-world emergency incidents, including lockdowns, modified lockdowns, weather alerts, medical emergencies, and physical altercations.

Most notably, these alerts included a Full Campus Lockdown initiated by a CMS employee via a CrisisAlert badge that was reported on January 15, 2020. The alert resulted in multi-sensory notifications which included strobes, screen-takeover, and automated public-address announcements at each school. First responder notification, via the CrisisAlert First Responders Application, was also included. The incident was later de-escalated to a Modified Lockdown via the CrisisAlert Mobile Application.

Further, CrisisAlert was successfully used Thursday, February 6, 2020 to initiate Severe Weather alerts in three of the pilot sites due to tornadoes and extreme weather conditions.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the CMS school district to deploy CrisisAlert and continuing to fulfill our mission of innovating technology to save and enrich lives," said Matthew Stevens, CEO of CENTEGIX.

The CENTEGIX solution is unique for its ability to deliver alert location accuracy, total campus coverage, immediate notification, and audio and visual alerting. The company's CrisisAlert platform is a crisis management solution that protects over 700 schools and 600,000 students and staff members, empowering first responders with actionable information and enabling them to respond faster in any emergency situation.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide campus-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

