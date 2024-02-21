CENTEGIX Announces Third Consecutive Year of 100% Growth

Demand for safety solutions across all verticals drives new revenue

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX®, the industry leader in wearable safety technology, today announced significant business momentum throughout 2023. Driven by continued demand for CrisisAlert™ and adoption of its new solutions, CENTEGIX's recurring revenue and customer base grew 100% for the third consecutive year.

Accelerating demand for CENTEGIX safety solutions spans multiple verticals, including education, government, healthcare, and hospitality, as well as across all technology solutions. 

CENTEGIX was named to the Inc. 5000 List for the third year in a row and is the only wearable panic button provider to make the list.

Significant Growth in Protecting U.S. Public Schools
CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert™ solution saw expansion in school districts across the U.S. and now includes:

  • Customers in 43 states
  • Three of the 10 largest and 19 of the 100 largest U.S. school districts
  • 250% growth in the number of Texas school districts served
  • 80%+ of the public schools in Georgia and Nevada, 35%+ of Florida public schools, 25%+ of Alabama public schools, and 20%+ of New Mexico public schools

"School districts in Florida continue to switch to CENTEGIX for Alyssa's Law compliance and the fact that 98% of staff members surveyed report they feel safer and more supported by their organization because they have a CrisisAlert badge and CENTEGIX's comprehensive solutions," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX.

Building Momentum in Healthcare 
In 2023, Healthcare revenue increased 240%, while another large metro-area health system in California was signed in January. To support the growth for this vertical, CENTEGIX named Andrea Greco as the Senior Vice President of Healthcare Safety, expanded its healthcare department by 100%, and welcomed a new healthcare advisory board.

CrisisAlert™ Unique Capabilities Drive Market Leader Position
CrisisAlert empowers staff with the fastest and easiest way to get help in an emergency. The wearable badge does not depend on Wi-Fi or cellular and is discreet and easy to use in a moment of crisis when fine motor skills are challenged. In addition, CrisisAlert includes unique capabilities not possible with other wearable panic buttons:

  • Exact floor- and room-level location of the alert is delivered to responders on a digital map of the campus, displaying where help is needed
  • In the event of a campus-wide emergency, full audio and visual notifications immediately communicate to inform everyone for campus-wide alerts via flashing strobes, screen takeover, and intercom messages
  • Full campus coverage—the wearable badge works inside and outside buildings, including parking lots, ball fields, etc.
  • Configurable alert types, responder types, protocol development, and user management are easily managed through an interactive, intuitive web interface
  • Direct connection to 911 and local public safety
  • Fast and simple installation process that requires no alterations to physical structures or electrical wiring

"Our purpose-built, easy-to-use wearable is the most used mobile panic button in the country," said Vince Zappa, CENTEGIX Chief Product Officer. "We have years of experience and customer feedback that contribute to the current design of our single button badge and the overall CrisisAlert solution that has delivered over 300,000 alerts."

CENTEGIX Safety Platform Uses Location to Accelerate Emergency Response
In 2023, the company launched the CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ to extend safety capabilities into areas that are foundational to comprehensive safety plans, including:

  • Dynamic campus and safety asset mapping
  • Visitor management and real-time locating
  • Reunification

The cloud-based, integrated solution initiates the fastest response time to safety incidents campus-wide.

"CENTEGIX is making workplaces safer for millions of people," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Our CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ is accelerating response times in situations where seconds matter. It's universally accepted that compressing the time to identify, notify and respond to an emergency is critical for positive outcomes."

To accommodate the growing customer base, the CENTEGIX team doubled in size in 2023, and the company invested in additional leadership, notably Jon Irwin, who brings over 25 years of experience scaling companies, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer for Ring, an Amazon company.

To learn more about CENTEGIX technology solutions, visit www.CENTEGIX.com.

About CENTEGIX
CENTEGIX® is the industry leader in wearable safety technology for all types of workplaces. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety Platform™ initiates the fastest response time for emergencies, from the everyday to the extreme, anywhere on campus. Leaders nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people (every day).

Media Contact:
Sydney Stressman
Zer0 to 5ive for CENTEGIX
[email protected]
(609) 238-6663

SOURCE CENTEGIX

