CENTEGIX Partners With Mutualink To Accelerate Connection Between First Responders

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, an IoT company that innovates technology to save and enrich lives, is partnering with Mutualink, a leader in public safety interoperability solutions, to advance two-way radio and video communications to first responders in the case of an emergency. Both CENTEGIX and Mutualink focus on interoperability for public safety organizations and work diligently to secure communities.

CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert™ platform is an incident alerting solution that protects people by empowering users to discreetly and immediately request help through a smart badge while providing first responders with actionable information enabling them to respond faster in any situation. Importantly, CrisisAlertTM delivers precise, room-level alert location accuracy within buildings, immediate audio and visual incident notifications (including lighted strobes, screen messages, and two-way radio integration), simple activation via a mobile CrisisAlert badge, and 100% full campus coverage.

Mutualink enables the sharing of telephone, radio, video, and data over one secure interoperability platform. Emergency managers and first responders use the technology to collaborate in real-time. The Mutualink multimedia solution can be accessed via desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, providing interoperability wherever users need it.

"With a common goal of innovating technology to save lives, Mutualink is the ideal partner for CENTEGIX when it comes to advancing communications and situational awareness for first responders," said Matthew Stevens, CEO, CENTEGIX. "This partnership continues to achieve our goal of delivering the fastest and most accurate response in an emergency because Every. Second. Matters."

"Mutualink is currently used by hundreds of public safety agencies and private entities worldwide. Our partnership with CENTEGIX will further expand our network of connected communities," said Jeff Kelly, National Director K12 Security, Colleges and Universities, Mutualink. "Collaborating with CENTEGIX enables us to deliver greatly improved public safety collaboration by combining best-in-class communications solutions."

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert™ solution is an incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide property-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. CrisisAlert goes well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com.

About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. developed an interoperable communications platform that enables community-wide multimedia sharing of radio, voice, text, video, data files and telephone communications in a secure environment. Mutualink's system is deployed by hundreds of public and private entities worldwide, including homeland security installations, police and fire departments, transit authorities, hospitals, schools, universities, shopping malls, casinos, and more. Mutualink's technology is on GSA and various state contracts. Mutualink is a privately-held company headquartered in Wallingford, Conn., with R&D facilities in Westford, Mass., Allen, Texas and Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.mutualink.net.

