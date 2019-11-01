Centene Corporation Announces Commencement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for WellCare Notes

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) ("Centene") announced today the commencement, in connection with its previously announced acquisition of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) ("WellCare"), of exchange offers for any and all outstanding notes set forth in the table below (the "WellCare Notes") issued by WellCare for up to $1,950,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by Centene (the "Centene Notes") and cash.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, Early Participation Payment and Total Consideration for each series of the WellCare Notes:

Title of Series/

CUSIP Number

of WellCare

Corporation

Notes

Maturity

Date

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Exchange

Consideration(1)

Early

Participation Payment(1)

Total Consideration

(1)(2) 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025 / 94946TAC0

4/01/2025

$1,200,000,000

$1,000 principal amount of Centene 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025

$2.50 in cash

$1,000 principal amount of Centene 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025 and $2.50 in cash 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 / 94946TAD8 / U9488LAB8

8/15/2026

$750,000,000

$1,000 principal amount of Centene 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026

$2.50 in cash

$1,000 principal amount of Centene 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and $2.50 in cash

__________________ (1) For each $1,000 principal amount of WellCare Notes (as defined herein) accepted for exchange. (2) Includes the Early Participation Payment (as defined herein).

In conjunction with the offers to exchange (each an "Exchange Offer" and collectively, the "Exchange Offers") the WellCare Notes, Centene is concurrently soliciting consents (each, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures (collectively, the "WellCare Indentures") governing the WellCare Notes and the related WellCare Notes for that series to (i) eliminate the obligation to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or provide to holders of the WellCare Notes of such series or the trustee under such WellCare Indenture annual, quarterly, current or any other reports with respect to WellCare, (ii) eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in such WellCare Indenture, (iii) eliminate the obligation to offer to repurchase the WellCare Notes of such series upon certain change of control transactions, including the acquisition of WellCare (the "Merger"), (iv) eliminate certain of the events which may lead to an "Event of Default" in such WellCare Indentures, and (v) eliminate certain restrictions on WellCare in such WellCare Indentures from consolidating with or merging with or into any other person or selling, assigning, transferring, conveying, leasing, or otherwise disposing of all or substantially all of its properties or assets to any person (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments"). The Proposed Amendments with respect to each series of the WellCare Notes under the WellCare Indentures require the consent of the holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of such series of the WellCare Notes outstanding (the "Requisite Consents"). If the Requisite Consents are obtained for a particular series of WellCare Notes, any remaining WellCare Notes for that series not tendered and exchanged for Centene Notes will be governed by the amended indenture. Each Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation is conditioned upon, among other things, the completion of the other Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, although Centene may waive such condition at any time with respect to an Exchange Offer, subject to applicable law. Any waiver of a condition by Centene with respect to an Exchange Offer will automatically waive such condition with respect to the corresponding Consent Solicitation, as applicable.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated November 1, 2019 and the related letter of transmittal and consent, and are conditioned upon the substantially concurrent closing of the Merger, which condition may not be waived by Centene, and certain other conditions that may be waived by Centene, subject to applicable law. Each Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2019 (as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"), unless extended or terminated. Consents may not be revoked after the earlier of (i) 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 15, 2019, unless extended or terminated (the "Early Participation Date") and (ii) the date the applicable supplemental indenture to the corresponding WellCare Indenture implementing the applicable Proposed Amendments is executed. The settlement date for the Exchange Offers is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date and the Expiration Date of each of the Exchange Offers is expected to be extended such that settlement occurs immediately prior to, and substantially concurrent with the closing of the Merger, which is expected to occur by the first half of 2020. As a result, the Expiration Date is expected to be extended one or more times.

For each $1,000 principal amount of WellCare Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date, Eligible Holders of WellCare Notes will be eligible to receive an early participation payment of $2.50 in cash (the "Early Participation Payment"). In addition, for each $1,000 principal amount of WellCare Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, holders of WellCare Notes will be eligible to receive the Exchange Consideration of $1,000 principal amount of the Centene Notes of the applicable series. The total consideration consists of (a) $1,000 principal amount of Centene Notes of the applicable series issued as Exchange Consideration plus (b) the Early Participation Payment in cash (the "Total Consideration"). After the Early Participation Date, tendered WellCare Notes may be withdrawn; however, to be eligible to receive the Exchange Consideration, such withdrawn WellCare Notes must be validly re-tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, and any holder who re-tenders any such WellCare Notes after the Early Participation Date will not be eligible to receive the Early Participation Payment.

Each Centene Note issued in the Exchange Offers for a validly tendered WellCare Note will have an interest rate and maturity date that is identical to the interest rate and maturity date of the tendered WellCare Note, as well as identical interest payment dates and optional redemption terms. No accrued and unpaid interest is payable upon acceptance of any WellCare Notes in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. However, the first interest payment on the Centene Notes will include the accrued and unpaid interest from the applicable WellCare Notes tendered in exchange therefor so that a tendering eligible holder will receive the same interest payment it would have received had its WellCare Notes not been tendered in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. The Centene Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Centene and will be (i) equal in right of payment with each other and with all of Centene's existing and future senior indebtedness and (ii) senior in right of payment to all of Centene's existing and future unsubordinated debt.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will only be distributed to eligible holders of WellCare Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer" under Rule 144A or not a "U.S. person" and outside the United States under Regulation S for purposes of applicable securities laws.

The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement and related letter of transmittal and consent, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (866) 470-4200 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). Each of the eligibility forms is available electronically at: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/centene . Holders of WellCare Notes that are not eligible holders will not be able to receive such documents, but Centene will make alternative arrangements available, subject to applicable law. Such holders should contact Global Bondholder Services Corporation to receive information about arrangements available to them.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement and letter of transmittal and consent, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as are permitted under applicable law.

The Centene Notes offered in the Exchange Offers have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. Therefore, the Centene Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws.

