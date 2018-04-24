Centene Corporation Reports 2018 First Quarter Results And Adjusts 2018 Guidance

Total revenues (in millions) $ 13,194

Health benefits ratio 84.3 % SG&A expense ratio 10.5 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.91

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ 2.17

Total cash flow provided by operations (in millions) $ 1,846







(1) A full reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS is shown on page six of this release.

Michael F. Neidorff, Centene's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our strong first quarter results set the stage for Centene to maintain positive operating and financial momentum throughout 2018."

First Quarter Highlights

March 31, 2018 managed care membership of 12.8 million, an increase of 684,000 members, or 6% over March 31, 2017 .

managed care membership of 12.8 million, an increase of 684,000 members, or 6% over . Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 of $13.2 billion , representing 13% growth, compared to the first quarter of 2017.

, representing 13% growth, compared to the first quarter of 2017. Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 84.3% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 87.6% in the first quarter of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio of 10.5% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 9.8% for the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 10.3% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 9.3% for the first quarter of 2017.

Operating cash flow of $1.8 billion for the first quarter of 2018, representing 5.5x net earnings.

for the first quarter of 2018, representing 5.5x net earnings. Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2018 of $1.91 , compared to $0.79 for the first quarter of 2017.

, compared to for the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2018 of $2.17 , compared to $1.12 for the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2018 was higher than our previous expectations by approximately $0.12 per diluted share due to the delay in the financing for the acquisition of New York State Catholic Health Plan, Inc. d/b/a Fidelis Care New York ( Fidelis Care ) (Proposed Fidelis Acquisition).

Other Events

In April 2018 , we received regulatory approvals from the New York Department of Health and the New York Department of Financial Services for the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition. The Proposed Fidelis Acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval from the New York Attorney General and certain closing conditions.

, we received regulatory approvals from the New York Department of Health and the New York Department of Financial Services for the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition. The Proposed Fidelis Acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval from the Attorney General and certain closing conditions. In April 2018 , we completed the acquisition of MHM Services, Inc. (MHM), a national provider of healthcare and staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies. Under the terms of the agreement, Centene also acquired the remaining 49% ownership of Centurion, the correctional healthcare services joint venture between Centene and MHM.

, we completed the acquisition of MHM Services, Inc. (MHM), a national provider of healthcare and staffing services to correctional systems and other government agencies. Under the terms of the agreement, Centene also acquired the remaining 49% ownership of Centurion, the correctional healthcare services joint venture between Centene and MHM. In March 2018 , we acquired an additional 61% ownership in Interpreta Holdings, Inc. (Interpreta), a clinical and genomics data analytics business, bringing our total ownership to 80%.

, we acquired an additional 61% ownership in Interpreta Holdings, Inc. (Interpreta), a clinical and genomics data analytics business, bringing our total ownership to 80%. In March 2018 , we completed the acquisition of Community Medical Holdings Corp., d/b/a Community Medical Group (CMG), an at-risk primary care provider serving approximately 70,000 Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Health Insurance Marketplace patients in Miami-Dade County, Florida .

, we completed the acquisition of Community Medical Holdings Corp., d/b/a Community Medical Group (CMG), an at-risk primary care provider serving approximately 70,000 Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Health Insurance Marketplace patients in . In March 2018 , we made a 25% equity method investment in RxAdvance, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), and expect to use its platform to improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable drug-impacted medical and administrative costs. This partnership includes both a customer relationship and a strategic investment in RxAdvance. As part of the initial transaction, Centene has certain rights to expand its equity investment in the future.

, we made a 25% equity method investment in RxAdvance, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), and expect to use its platform to improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable drug-impacted medical and administrative costs. This partnership includes both a customer relationship and a strategic investment in RxAdvance. As part of the initial transaction, Centene has certain rights to expand its equity investment in the future. In March 2018 , our Arizona subsidiary, Health Net Access, was selected to provide physical and behavioral healthcare services through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Complete Care program in the Central region and the Southern region. Pending regulatory approval and successful completion of readiness review, the three-year agreement, with the possibility of two two-year extensions, is expected to commence on October 1, 2018 .

Membership

The following table sets forth our membership by line of business:



March 31,

2018

2017 Medicaid:





TANF, CHIP & Foster Care 5,776,600



5,714,100

ABD & LTSS 866,000



825,600

Behavioral Health 454,500



466,900

Total Medicaid 7,097,100



7,006,600

Commercial 2,161,200



1,864,700

Medicare & MMP (1) 343,400



328,100

Correctional 157,300



141,900

Total at-risk membership 9,759,000



9,341,300

TRICARE eligibles 2,851,500



2,804,100

Non-risk membership 218,900



—

Total 12,829,400



12,145,400











(1) Membership includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP).

The following table sets forth additional membership statistics, which are included in the membership information above:



March 31,

2018

2017 Dual-eligible (2) 438,200



458,700

Health Insurance Marketplace 1,603,800



1,188,700

Medicaid Expansion 1,057,400



1,091,300











(2) Membership includes dual-eligible ABD & LTSS and dual-eligible Medicare membership in the table above.

Statement of Operations: Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

For the first quarter of 2018, total revenues increased 13% to $13.2 billion , from $11.7 billion in the comparable period in 2017. The increase over prior year was due to growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business in 2018, expansions and new programs in many of our states in 2017 and 2018, and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2018. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues in California , which is a result of the removal of the in-home support services (IHSS) program from its Medicaid contract.

, from in the comparable period in 2017. The increase over prior year was due to growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business in 2018, expansions and new programs in many of our states in 2017 and 2018, and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2018. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues in , which is a result of the removal of the in-home support services (IHSS) program from its Medicaid contract. Sequentially, total revenues increased 3% over the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee. These increases were partially offset by approximately $700 million of revenue received in the fourth quarter of 2017 associated with pass through payments from the State of California , which were recorded in premium tax revenue and premium tax expense.

of revenue received in the fourth quarter of 2017 associated with pass through payments from the , which were recorded in premium tax revenue and premium tax expense. HBR of 84.3% for the first quarter of 2018 represents a decrease from 87.6% in the comparable period in 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily a result of membership growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, lower medical costs in our Medicaid business, and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2018. These decreases were partially offset by new or expanded health plans, which initially operate at a higher HBR, and increased flu-related costs.

HBR decreased sequentially from 87.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to performance and seasonality in the Health Insurance Marketplace business and the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2018. These HBR improvements were partially offset by the increase in flu-related costs over the fourth quarter of 2017.

The SG&A expense ratio was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 9.8% for the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily a result of growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, as well as increased acquisition related expenses over the first quarter of 2017. These increases were partially offset by the impact of Penn Treaty assessment expense recognized in the first quarter of 2017.

Sequentially, the SG&A expense ratio decreased from 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to increased selling costs associated with open enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the $40 million contribution to our charitable foundation in the fourth quarter of 2017. These decreases were partially offset by increased acquisition related expenses over the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased variable compensation expenses related to earnings performance in the first quarter of 2018.

contribution to our charitable foundation in the fourth quarter of 2017. These decreases were partially offset by increased acquisition related expenses over the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased variable compensation expenses related to earnings performance in the first quarter of 2018. The Adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 10.3% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to 9.3% for the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase is primarily a result of growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, which operates at a higher SG&A expense ratio.

Sequentially, the Adjusted SG&A expense ratio decreased from 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to increased selling costs associated with open enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by increased variable compensation expenses related to earnings performance in the first quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At March 31, 2018, the Company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $11.9 billion, including $452 million held by unregulated entities. Medical claims liabilities totaled $4.8 billion. The Company's days in claims payable was 43, which is an increase of two days over the fourth quarter of 2017 due to growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, growth in new markets, and the timing of claims payments. Total debt was $5.2 billion, which includes $675 million of borrowings on the $1.5 billion revolving credit facility at quarter-end. The debt to capitalization ratio was 40.3% at March 31, 2018, excluding the $60 million non-recourse mortgage note.

Cash flow provided by operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $1.8 billion due to net earnings, an increase in medical claims liabilities, primarily resulting from growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business, and an increase in other long-term liabilities, driven by the recognition of risk adjustment payable for Health Insurance Marketplace in 2018. Cash provided by operations was also driven by increases in unearned revenue, due to the receipt of several April capitation payments received in March.

Outlook

The Company's annual guidance for 2018 has been updated for the following items:

An increase to GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.05 associated with the performance of the business in the first quarter of 2018;

associated with the performance of the business in the first quarter of 2018; A change in the timing of the anticipated closing of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition from April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018 , as well as a change in the assumed timing of the equity and debt financing from March 1, 2018 to May 1, 2018 . The ultimate timing of the financings will depend on market conditions;

to , as well as a change in the assumed timing of the equity and debt financing from to . The ultimate timing will depend on market conditions; The impact of undertakings that Centene is expected to enter into as part of the regulatory approval process for the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition with the New York State Department of Health. It is expected that one of the undertakings, among others, will include a $340 million contribution by Centene to the State of New York to be paid over a five-year period for initiatives consistent with our mission of providing high quality healthcare to vulnerable populations within New York State . Upon the closing of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition, the present value of the $340 million contribution to the State of New York , estimated to be approximately $325 million , will be expensed in SG&A; and

Department of Health. It is expected that one of the undertakings, among others, will include a contribution by Centene to the to be paid over a five-year period for initiatives consistent with our mission of providing high quality healthcare to vulnerable populations within . Upon the closing of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition, the present value of the contribution to the , estimated to be approximately , will be expensed in SG&A; and The net effect of the acquisitions of CMG, MHM, and Interpreta and the investment in RxAdvance.

A rollforward of certain captions of the Company's current 2018 guidance from its previous guidance is as follows (Total Revenues in billions, per share data in dollars):





Total Revenues

GAAP diluted EPS

Adjusted Diluted EPS

Previous Guidance Range

$60.6 - $61.4

$5.91 - $6.25

$6.95 - $7.35

Q1 Performance

—

0.05

0.05

Timing of Fidelis Care Financing & Acquisition

(2.7) - (2.9)

(0.21)

(0.25)

Undertakings for the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition

—

(1.26)

—

Recent Acquisitions and Investments

0.3 - 0.5

(0.13)

—

Revised Guidance Range

$58.2 - $59.0

$4.36 - $4.70

$6.75 - $7.15



















The Company's full updated annual guidance for 2018 is as follows:





Full Year 2018





Low

High

Total revenues (in billions)

$ 58.2



$ 59.0



GAAP diluted EPS

$ 4.36



$ 4.70



Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$ 6.75



$ 7.15



HBR

85.9 %

86.4 %

SG&A expense ratio

10.2 %

10.7 %

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (2)

9.4 %

9.9 %

Effective tax rate

34.0 %

36.0 %

Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)

196.5



197.5





















(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.81 to $0.83 per diluted share and acquisition related expenses of $1.58 to $1.62 per diluted share.



(2) Adjusted SG&A expense ratio excludes acquisition related expenses of $415 million to $420 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. The Company uses the presented non-GAAP financial measures internally to allow management to focus on period-to-period changes in the Company's core business operations. Therefore, the Company believes that this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, the Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial information that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, as well as other items, allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. The tables below provide reconciliations of non-GAAP items ($ in millions, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 GAAP net earnings $ 340



$ 139

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 39



40

Acquisition related expenses 21



5

Penn Treaty assessment expense (1) —



47

Income tax effects of adjustments (2) (14)



(34)

Adjusted net earnings $ 386



$ 197







(1) Additional expense for the Company's estimated share of guaranty association assessment resulting from the liquidation of the Penn Treaty for the three months ended March 31, 2017.



(2) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to adjusted (non-GAAP) results.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Annual Guidance December 31,

2018

2018

2017

GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.91



$ 0.79



$4.36 - $4.70 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) 0.17



0.14



$0.81 - $0.83 Acquisition related expenses (2) 0.09



0.02



$1.58 - $1.62 Penn Treaty assessment expense (3) —



0.17



— Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 2.17



$ 1.12



$6.75 - $7.15





(1) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share presented above is net of an income tax benefit of $0.05 and $0.09 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and an estimated $0.24 to $0.25 for the year ended December 31, 2018.



(2) The acquisition related expenses per diluted share presented above are net of an income tax benefit of $0.03 and $0.01 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and an estimated $0.51 to $0.52 for the year ended December 31, 2018.



(3) The Penn Treaty assessment expense per diluted share presented above is net of an income tax benefit of $0.09 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2017 GAAP SG&A expenses $ 1,316



$ 1,091



$ 1,260

Acquisition related expenses 21



5



7

Penn Treaty assessment expense —



47



—

Charitable contribution —



—



40

Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 1,295



$ 1,039



$ 1,213



About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company and its representatives may from time to time make written and oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("PSLRA") of 1995, including statements in this and other press releases, in presentations, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reports to stockholders and in meetings with investors and analysts. In particular, the information provided in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Centene and certain plans and objectives of Centene with respect thereto, including but not limited to the expected benefits of the acquisition (Health Net Acquisition) of Health Net, Inc. (Health Net) and the proposed acquisition of New York State Catholic Health Plan, Inc., d/b/a Fidelis Care New York (Fidelis Care) (Proposed Fidelis Acquisition or Fidelis Care Transaction). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate", "seek", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "hope", "aim", "continue", "will", "may", "can", "would", "could" or "should" or other words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in PSLRA. A number of factors, variables or events could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Centene's ability to accurately predict and effectively manage health benefits and other operating expenses and reserves; competition; membership and revenue declines or unexpected trends; changes in healthcare practices, new technologies and advances in medicine; increased healthcare costs; changes in economic, political or market conditions; changes in federal or state laws or regulations, including changes with respect to income tax reform or government healthcare programs as well as changes with respect to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Affordability Reconciliation Act and any regulations enacted thereunder that may result from changing political conditions; rate cuts or other payment reductions or delays by governmental payors and other risks and uncertainties affecting Centene's government businesses; Centene's ability to adequately price products on federally facilitated and state based Health Insurance Marketplaces; tax matters; disasters or major epidemics; the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings; changes in expected contract start dates; provider, state, federal and other contract changes and timing of regulatory approval of contracts; the expiration, suspension or termination of Centene or Fidelis Care's contracts with federal or state governments (including but not limited to Medicaid, Medicare, TRICARE or other customers); the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of pending or future litigation or government investigations; challenges to Centene or Fidelis Care's contract awards; cyber-attacks or other privacy or data security incidents; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from acquired businesses, including, without limitation, the Health Net Acquisition and the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition, will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period, including, but not limited to, as a result of any failure to obtain any regulatory, governmental or third party consents or approvals in connection with the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition (including any such approvals under the New York Non-For-Profit Corporation Law) or any conditions, terms, obligations or restrictions imposed in connection with the receipt of such consents or approvals; the exertion of management's time and Centene's resources, and other expenses incurred and business changes required in connection with complying with the undertakings in connection with any regulatory, governmental or third party consents or approvals for the Health Net Acquisition or the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition; disruption caused by significant completed and pending acquisitions, including the Health Net Acquisition and the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; the risk that unexpected costs will be incurred in connection with the completion and/or integration of acquisition transactions, including among others, the Health Net Acquisition and the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition; changes in expected closing dates, estimated purchase price and accretion for acquisitions; the risk that acquired businesses and pending acquisitions, including Health Net and Fidelis Care, will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the conditions to the completion of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition may not be satisfied or completed on a timely basis, or at all; failure to obtain or receive any required regulatory approvals, consents or clearances for the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition, and the risk that, even if so obtained or received, regulatory authorities impose conditions on the completion of the transaction that could require the exertion of management's time and Centene's resources, or otherwise have an adverse effect on Centene or the completion of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition; business uncertainties and contractual restrictions while the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition is pending, which could adversely affect Centene's business and operations; change of control provisions or other provisions in certain agreements to which Fidelis Care is a party, which may be triggered by the completion of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition; loss of management personnel and other key employees due to uncertainties associated with the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition; the risk that, following completion of the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition, the combined company may not be able to effectively manage its expanded operations; restrictions and limitations that may stem from the financing arrangements that the combined company will enter into in connection with the Proposed Fidelis Acquisition; Centene's ability to achieve improvement in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Star ratings and maintain or achieve improvement in other quality scores in each case that can impact revenue and future growth; availability of debt and equity financing, on terms that are favorable to Centene; inflation; foreign currency fluctuations; and risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that Centene has filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect Centene's current views with respect to future events and are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made by Centene in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environments, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are subject to change because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this press release could cause Centene's plans with respect to the Health Net Acquisition, actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is currently believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this press release are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Centene does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this press release (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law. This list of important factors is not intended to be exhaustive. We discuss certain of these matters more fully, as well as certain other risk factors that may affect Centene's business operations, financial condition and results of operations, in Centene's filings with the SEC, including the annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

[Tables Follow]

CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,668



$ 4,072

Premium and trade receivables 3,648



3,413

Short-term investments 507



531

Other current assets 1,153



687

Total current assets 10,976



8,703

Long-term investments 5,535



5,312

Restricted deposits 140



135

Property, software and equipment, net 1,250



1,104

Goodwill 5,295



4,749

Intangible assets, net 1,519



1,398

Other long-term assets 455



454

Total assets $ 25,170



$ 21,855









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Medical claims liability $ 4,771



$ 4,286

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,962



4,165

Return of premium payable 515



549

Unearned revenue 638



328

Current portion of long-term debt 4



4

Total current liabilities 10,890



9,332

Long-term debt 5,172



4,695

Other long-term liabilities 1,520



952

Total liabilities 17,582



14,979

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 8



12

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 400,000 shares; 180,643 issued and 176,795 outstanding at March 31, 2018, and 180,379 issued and 173,437 outstanding at December 31, 2017 —



—

Additional paid-in capital 4,592



4,349

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (54)



(3)

Retained earnings 3,104



2,748

Treasury stock, at cost (3,848 and 6,942 shares, respectively) (139)



(244)

Total Centene stockholders' equity 7,503



6,850

Noncontrolling interest 77



14

Total stockholders' equity 7,580



6,864

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 25,170



$ 21,855



CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data in dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Premium $ 11,903



$ 10,638

Service 653



527

Premium and service revenues 12,556



11,165

Premium tax and health insurer fee 638



559

Total revenues 13,194



11,724

Expenses:





Medical costs 10,039



9,322

Cost of services 543



441

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,316



1,091

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 39



40

Premium tax expense 546



590

Health insurer fee expense 171



—

Total operating expenses 12,654



11,484

Earnings from operations 540



240

Other income (expense):





Investment and other income 41



41

Interest expense (68)



(62)

Earnings from operations, before income tax expense 513



219

Income tax expense 175



87

Net earnings 338



132

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2



7

Net earnings attributable to Centene Corporation $ 340



$ 139









Net earnings per common share attributable to Centene Corporation: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.95



$ 0.81

Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.91



$ 0.79











CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 338



$ 132

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 104



86

Stock compensation expense 33



32

Deferred income taxes 30



(51)

Changes in assets and liabilities





Premium and trade receivables (176)



59

Other assets 51



89

Medical claims liabilities 485



358

Unearned revenue 317



320

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 157



(237)

Other long-term liabilities 477



459

Other operating activities, net 30



1

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,846



1,248

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (218)



(83)

Purchases of investments (765)



(582)

Sales and maturities of investments 445



343

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (226)



—

Other investing activities, net —



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (764)



(323)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 2,015



560

Payments of long-term debt (1,491)



(560)

Common stock repurchases (9)



(13)

Other financing activities, net (2)



3

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 513



(10)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,595



915

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,089



3,936

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,684



$ 4,851

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 73



$ 72

Income taxes paid $ 1



$ 2

Equity issued in connection with acquisitions $ 324



$ —



CENTENE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 MANAGED CARE MEMBERSHIP BY STATE Arizona

639,800



640,500



659,500



669,500



684,300

Arkansas

92,300



85,700



89,900



91,900



98,100

California

2,903,600



2,877,800



2,928,600



2,925,800



2,980,100

Florida

1,090,600



848,800



852,600



871,100



872,000

Georgia

581,500



483,600



476,400



540,400



568,300

Illinois

238,400



239,500



251,000



254,600



253,800

Indiana

317,400



304,500



322,900



340,000



335,800

Kansas

151,500



129,100



127,300



130,000



133,100

Louisiana

485,900



485,500



483,300



484,600



484,100

Massachusetts

8,900



43,000



48,300



54,100



44,200

Michigan

2,800



2,500



2,400



2,300



2,100

Minnesota

9,400



9,400



9,500



9,500



9,500

Mississippi

347,600



329,900



335,600



343,600



349,500

Missouri

329,900



269,400



272,100



278,300



106,100

Nebraska

81,500



79,700



79,200



78,800



79,200

Nevada

74,600



34,900



16,800



—



—

New Hampshire

82,900



74,800



76,400



77,100



77,800

New Mexico

7,200



7,100



7,100



7,100



7,100

Ohio

352,800



332,700



336,500



332,700



328,900

Oregon

199,300



205,200



209,700



213,600



211,900

Pennsylvania

22,400



—



—



—



—

South Carolina

119,300



117,800



118,600



121,000



121,900

Tennessee

22,000



22,200



22,100



22,200



21,900

Texas

1,260,100



1,233,500



1,236,700



1,226,800



1,243,900

Vermont

1,600



1,600



1,600



1,600



1,600

Washington

260,800



237,800



239,600



248,500



254,400

Wisconsin

74,900



70,200



70,200



70,800



71,700

Total at-risk membership

9,759,000



9,166,700



9,273,900



9,395,900



9,341,300

TRICARE eligibles

2,851,500



2,824,100



2,823,200



2,823,200



2,804,100

Non-risk membership

218,900



216,300



213,900



—



—

Total

12,829,400



12,207,100



12,311,000



12,219,100



12,145,400























Medicaid:



















TANF, CHIP & Foster Care

5,776,600



5,807,300



5,809,400



5,854,400



5,714,100

ABD & LTSS

866,000



846,200



850,300



843,500



825,600

Behavioral Health

454,500



463,700



467,400



466,500



466,900

Total Medicaid

7,097,100



7,117,200



7,127,100



7,164,400



7,006,600

Commercial

2,161,200



1,558,300



1,657,800



1,743,600



1,864,700

Medicare & MMP (1)

343,400



333,700



331,000



327,500



328,100

Correctional

157,300



157,500



158,000



160,400



141,900

Total at-risk membership

9,759,000



9,166,700



9,273,900



9,395,900



9,341,300

TRICARE eligibles

2,851,500



2,824,100



2,823,200



2,823,200



2,804,100

Non-risk membership

218,900



216,300



213,900



—



—

Total

12,829,400



12,207,100



12,311,000



12,219,100



12,145,400























(1) Membership includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Special Needs Plans, and MMP.



Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 34,800



33,700



32,400



31,500



30,900





















DAYS IN CLAIMS PAYABLE (a) 43



41



42



40



41

(a) Days in claims payable is a calculation of medical claims liabilities at the end of the period divided by average claims expense per calendar day for such period.



















CASH, INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS (in millions) Regulated $ 11,398



$ 9,740



$ 9,633



$ 9,673



$ 10,034

Unregulated 452



310



308



291



306

Total $ 11,850



$ 10,050



$ 9,941



$ 9,964



$ 10,340





















DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION 40.6 %

40.6 %

41.5 %

42.5 %

43.3 % DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION EXCLUDING NON-RECOURSE DEBT (b) 40.3 %

40.3 %

41.2 %

42.1 %

43.0 % (b) The non-recourse debt represents the Company's mortgage note payable ($60 million at March 31, 2018). Debt to capitalization is calculated as follows: total debt divided by (total debt + total equity).

OPERATING RATIOS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 HBR 84.3 %

87.6 % SG&A expense ratio 10.5 %

9.8 % Adjusted SG&A expense ratio 10.3 %

9.3 %























MEDICAL CLAIMS LIABILITY

The changes in medical claims liability are summarized as follows (in millions):

Balance, March 31, 2017

$ 4,290

Reinsurance recoverable

8 Balance, March 31, 2017, net

4,282 Incurred related to:



Current period

38,956 Prior period

(388) Total incurred

38,568 Paid related to:



Current period

34,446 Prior period

3,646 Total paid

38,092 Balance, March 31, 2018, net

4,758 Plus: Reinsurance recoverable

13 Balance, March 31, 2018

$ 4,771

















Centene's claims reserving process utilizes a consistent actuarial methodology to estimate Centene's ultimate liability. Any reduction in the "Incurred related to: Prior period" amount may be offset as Centene actuarially determines "Incurred related to: Current period." As such, only in the absence of a consistent reserving methodology would favorable development of prior period claims liability estimates reduce medical costs. Centene believes it has consistently applied its claims reserving methodology. Additionally, approximately $6 million was recorded as a reduction to premium revenues resulting from development within "Incurred related to: Prior period" due to minimum HBR and other return of premium programs.

The amount of the "Incurred related to: Prior period" above represents favorable development and includes the effects of reserving under moderately adverse conditions, new markets where we use a conservative approach in setting reserves during the initial periods of operations, receipts from other third party payors related to coordination of benefits and lower medical utilization and cost trends for dates of service March 31, 2017, and prior.

