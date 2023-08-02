CENTENE RANKS NO. 60 ON FORTUNE'S 2023 GLOBAL 500 LIST

News provided by

Centene Corporation

02 Aug, 2023, 16:49 ET

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it has been named to Fortune's "Global 500" for 2023, the annual ranking of the top 500 companies worldwide by total revenue. Centene first made the list in 2016 at No. 470, rose to No. 66 in 2022 and this year ranks No. 60.

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and impact that our employees have each day as we work to provide access to high-quality care for our more than 28 million members," said Centene President Ken Fasola. "Our unique local approach, use of innovative solutions and strong and sustainable partnerships enable us to improve health and health care for vulnerable populations in communities far and wide."

Most recently, Centene was named as one of Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023, a Top 50 Company For Diversity by DiversityInc, a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.  

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html

About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drugs Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners. 

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.  

SOURCE Centene Corporation

