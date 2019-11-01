Centene's Texas Subsidiary Wins Medicaid And LTSS Contracts

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its Texas subsidiary, Superior HealthPlan, has been informed that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) intends to award a contract to continue to provide quality, integrated healthcare services to enrollees in the state's STAR+PLUS program. The re-procured STAR+PLUS contract is expected to be effective on September 1, 2020, and will allow Superior to offer new coverage in two new service areas while also continuing to support members in seven service areas Superior has operated in since 2012.

"Superior HealthPlan has been providing healthcare services and programs in the State of Texas since 1999," said David Thomas, Executive Vice President, Markets, for Centene. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the state and all stakeholders to provide better health outcomes for Texas residents at a lower cost to the state."

The STAR+PLUS program serves many individuals who qualify for Medicaid, including those with Intellectual or Development Disabilities (IDD), people who are 65 years of age or older as well as those in nursing facilities. Superior currently offers the program to approximately 140,000 members in the following seven service areas: Bexar, Dallas, Hidalgo, Lubbock, Medicaid Rural Service Area (MRSA) Central, MRSA West and Nueces.

In addition to those service areas, Superior will also now offer STAR+PLUS coverage for members in the El Paso and Travis service areas, which cover the following counties: Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, El Paso, Fayette, Hays, Hudspeth, Lee, Travis and Williamson. This will give Superior an opportunity to offer quality care to more members in the program.

"Superior has long been committed to ensuring every individual we serve has access to the services and support they need to live happier, healthier lives," said Mark Sanders, Superior's President and CEO. "We look forward to being the leader in health plan quality in our new service areas, and continuing to be a leader in the areas we currently serve. The combination of our large provider network and a history of providing quality healthcare across the state will allow us to support even more members in the years ahead."

Superior HealthPlan has been providing healthcare services to Texas communities since 1999. The health plan currently serves more than 1.3 million members in all 254 Texas counties.

About Centene

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

