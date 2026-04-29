Center for Food Action Continues 50th Anniversary Celebration with 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk on May 9

World Record Holder and Global Marathoner Regina "The Queen" Fleming Named Honorary Race Ambassador

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Food Action (CFA) invites runners, walkers and joggers of all levels to participate in its 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Overpeck County Park. This year's event holds special significance: it marks the first in a series of milestone events celebrating CFA's 50th anniversary of its fight against hunger and homelessness in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The 5K course is USATF certified and fully timed, welcoming both competitive runners and casual participants. The event will be headlined by Honorary Race Ambassador Regina "The Queen" Fleming, a Guinness World Record holder, Abbott World Marathon Majors Seven-Star Finisher and global endurance athlete who has raced on five continents, including most recently the Antarctica Marathon.

"This race is about so much more than a finish line," said Nicole Davis, director of the Center for Food Action. "Every registration is a direct investment in a neighbor who needs help, and as we mark 50 years of serving this community, we are so grateful for every person who shows up, whether they run, walk or cheer, because their support changes lives."

Registration is now open. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for youth ages 6–12. All registrants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and proceeds go directly to CFA's mission of providing emergency food assistance, homelessness prevention services and vital programs to neighbors in need across Bergen and Passaic counties.

Registration is available at https://cfanj.short.gy/SignUp_5thAnnual5KRunWalk.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Overpeck County Park, Ridgefield Park, N.J.

Registration: $40, adults; $20, youth ages 6–12

All registrants receive a T-shirt

Registration: https://cfanj.short.gy/SignUp_5thAnnual5KRunWalk

Course: USATF certified, fully timed

Event Sponsors

CFA gratefully acknowledges the support of its 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk sponsors: Wegmans, Valley Health System, Englewood Health, Cornerstone Fellowship Church, ShopRite of Glass Gardens, Jenn Maxfield Ostfeld and Scott Ostfeld, Ryan and Nicole Davis, Poppi, Liquid IV, Hint and The Ryl Tea Co.

About the Center for Food Action

For fifty years, the Center for Food Action has been a lifeline for families facing hunger, housing instability and economic hardship in Bergen and Passaic counties. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, CFA operates six food pantry locations and provides homelessness prevention and utility assistance services, meeting neighbors in crisis with immediate relief and a path toward lasting stability.

SOURCE Center for Food Action