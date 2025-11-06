CENTER FOR FREE ENTERPRISE AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP AT FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMED 2025 OUTSTANDING EMERGING ENTREPRENEURSHIP CENTER BY GCEC

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship (CFEE) at Florida Southern College has been named the 2025 Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers (GCEC), recognizing its innovative programs and rapid growth.

Justin Heacock, executive director of the Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at Florida Southern College, accepts the award for Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center.

The Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship (CFEE) received this prestigious recognition in acknowledgment of its novel and impactful programming under the leadership of Executive Director Justin Heacock. Through his vision and commitment, the CFEE has significantly expanded its reach and influence. In addition, the CFEE's Seed-to-Scale Program was ranked No. 1 as the largest incubation program in the state of Florida in 2025.

"We won this award because we're reimagining entrepreneurial education at scale for the first time. With over 400 students, or 11 percent of the student body, in our Seed-to-Scale Program, our Center is the most efficient entrepreneurship center globally," said Heacock. "My hope is that this award allows Florida Southern to be an industry leader in entrepreneurship and show other schools that entrepreneurship can and should impact more students than just 1 percent of a campus body."

The CFEE's Seed-to-Scale program provides an experiential pathway for students to develop business ideas, vet them with customers, and launch real revenue producing businesses all while getting the education, resources, and financial support they need at every stage.

"Where most universities view entrepreneurship as just another program offering, we see entrepreneurship as a continuation piece for every project-based class or idea on a college campus. With the rapid changes in technology and AI, it's crucial that every student be exposed to entrepreneurship in some way to stay competitive in the next economy," said Heacock.

Since the launch of the incubation initiative, which includes a partnership with Kanu, an entrepreneurial learning platform, the program has grown from 30 to over 420 students in just nine months. Kanu enhances the program by offering experiential micro-learning content and venture creation tools, expanding access to entrepreneurship education.

The Center for Free Enterprise and Entrepreneurship at Florida Southern College remains committed to educating the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and resources to turn their innovative ideas into viable businesses. Through continued collaboration and cutting-edge programming, the Center strives to empower students to become impactful leaders and creators in the global economy.

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

