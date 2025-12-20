FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE HOLDS DECEMBER COMMENCEMENT FOR 160 GRADUATES

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College celebrated the achievements of 160 graduates during its commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 20. The event featured Mark Pitts, a trustee of the College and Vice President & General Manager at Florida Fresh Vending & Markets, as the keynote speaker. In recognition of his distinguished career and significant contributions to society, Florida Southern College conferred upon Pitts the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa.

Pitts delivered an inspiring address, drawing on more than 35 years of leadership experience across Fortune 100, midsize and family-owned companies, as well as professional sports organizations. Known for his people-centered leadership style, Pitts has held senior roles with PRG-Schultz Inc., Coca-Cola North America, The Coca-Cola Co., Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and the Tampa Bay Lightning/Vinik Sports Group. He currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of Florida Fresh Vending and Markets.

The ceremony also featured remarks from senior speaker Marina Linnert, who shared about the importance of perseverance and resilience.

The President's Scholar Medal was awarded to Michelle Watts, an elementary education major, in recognition of her achievements as a scholar and campus leader.

The Dr. Sarah Dukes McKay Fine and Performing Arts Award was presented to Kelly Sturhahn for her exceptional contributions to the arts.

In his opening remarks, Florida Southern College President Jeremy Martin highlighted the accomplishments of the graduating class. "Members of this class join recent graduates accepted to distinguished graduate programs throughout the nation and world," Martin said. "They have attained positions as health care professionals, educators, commissioned military officers, actors and musicians, clergy, and business professionals in Fortune 500 companies across the nation, as well as local organizations."

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

