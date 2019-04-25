Center for Internet Security (CIS) Selects Qualys to Provide its Members with Continuous Monitoring of their Internet facing Digital Certificates and SSL/TLS Configurations

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced a partnership with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to provide its members with built-in visibility of their externally-facing websites, certificates, and SSL/TLS configurations.

"Integrating Qualys CertView into our existing services enables members to receive timely alerts and grades for each of their individual external websites," said Thomas Duffy, MS-ISAC Chair, and CIS Senior Vice President of Operations and Services. "By leveraging the scale of the Qualys Cloud Platform to accurately scan all of our members' external certificates, we are able to help them remediate potential security or compliance issues early."

CIS will integrate Qualys CertView into its Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). By adding this functionality, CIS will now be able to monitor and notify members of expiring, vulnerable or misconfigured certificates as part of their existing customized monthly reports, helping them to avoid service disruptions and brand damage.

"CIS has built a valuable service to help member organizations gain visibility of their overall security and compliance posture, and Qualys is proud to help its members gain inventory and assessment of externally facing digital certificates," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "The addition of Qualys CertView to its member services helps them secure their growing digital and web offerings."

Expanded Collaboration Benefits Entire Community

CIS' integration of Qualys CertView is one of many collaborations between the two organizations. Qualys research analysts currently contribute to CIS benchmarks for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform; and they have also contributed to benchmarks for Oracle Linux, IBM AIX and Microsoft IIS. Qualys offers these CIS policies out-of-the-box in its enterprise Policy Compliance (PC) solutions and makes them available free to all organizations through its Community Edition. CIS certifies all policies within Qualys PC for control logic and reporting, and Qualys PC boasts the highest number of CIS-certified policies of any compliance solution.

CIS Benchmarks and CIS Controls are consensus-based guides curated by security practitioners and are focused on performance, not profit. CIS benchmarks help safeguard systems against today's evolving cyber threats.

About CertView

Qualys CertView is a free service for users to inventory and assess all external certificates and underlying SSL/TLS configurations and vulnerabilities. It helps mitigate risks associated with expired or vulnerable SSL/TLS certificates and configurations, to prevent downtime and outages. It also offers certificate discovery, TLS configuration grades and continuous monitoring of internet-facing certificates. Users can easily upgrade to extend inventory and assessment to internal certificates on networks where most critical data resides, and to see all of the results in a single interface.

Additional Resources:

Read about Qualys CertView

Read more about the Qualys Cloud Platform

Follow Qualys on LinkedIn and Twitter

About CIS

CIS (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 10,300 customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technologies, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com .

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mariah Gauthier

qualys@highwirepr.com

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualys.com

