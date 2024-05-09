Center for Lyme Action and Generation Lyme Create Community Partnership to Empower Lyme and Tick-borne Disease Advocates

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Lyme Action (CLA) and Generation Lyme are pleased to announce a new Community Partnership to leverage each nonprofit organization's distinct resources to support current and future Lyme disease advocates. This collaboration marks a meaningful step forward in emphasizing the capacity of community-driven work to address the challenges posed by tick-borne diseases. The two nonprofits will jointly offer a yearly storytelling workshop and quarterly Meet-Up to help Lyme advocates amplify their voices, access resources, and receive support as they create positive change.

A Meet-Up for Lyme and TBD Advocates is scheduled for May 14, 2024.

Center for Lyme Action, a 501(c)4 nonprofit with a mission to grow federal funding for Lyme disease, has significant experience and expertise in leading meaningful legislative change. The organization has been at the forefront of advocacy efforts to combat this widespread but often misunderstood illness. Since its inception in 2019, Lyme and tick-borne disease funding has grown from $59M in FY20 to $177.5M in FY24.

Generation Lyme is an independent, patient-led 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to empower patients and supporters facing Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. By creating an inclusive community, Gen Lyme aims to combat the isolation caused by tick-borne diseases and help people feel welcome, supported, and uplifted. Since 2020, its Meet-Ups have served over 10,000 participants worldwide.

"We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Generation Lyme," said Bonnie Crater, Co-Founder and Board Member of Center for Lyme Action. "Together, we can expand the impacts of our respective organizations and improve the lives of millions affected by Lyme and tick-borne diseases."

"Our diverse community of people impacted by Lyme disease is also a community of advocates who are fighting to be heard and to prevent others from experiencing what they have gone through," said Generation Lyme Co-Founder Jesse Ruben. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Center for Lyme Action on these select programs to increase the ways we support advocates of all backgrounds and to help them create necessary change."

As part of the Community Partnership, Center for Lyme Action and Generation Lyme announce the first jointly hosted virtual Meet-Up for Advocates to take place on May 14, 2024 .

