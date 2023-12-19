Center for Pain Management Expands Clinic in Lafayette, Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Pain Management (CFP) is excited to announce the expansion of its clinic in Lafayette, Indiana, doubling in size to allow the clinic to meet the pain needs of the Greater Lafayette area and surrounding communities. Patients can expect an increase in appointment availability, a state-of-the-art facility, and compassionate, high-quality care.

Open to the public January 2024, the Lafayette office will be relocated from its current address of 3738 Landmark Drive to the new address at 3750 Landmark Drive. The office will increase from 6 patient examination rooms to 15 and offer dedicated space for physical therapy and psychological services. This expansion will allow patients the opportunity to choose from additional appointment availabilities as well as provide a flexible schedule for add-in appointments. It also increases the number of new patient appointments to expand patient access to those in need.

Leading the Lafayette clinic is Dr. Joseph Rutledge, a highly qualified medical professional in Anesthesiology with specialized expertise in Pain Management. Dr. Rutledge is fellowship trained and Board Certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology, with additional qualifications in Pain Management. He is an esteemed member of the North American Neuromodulation Society and the American Society for Pain and Neuroscience.

The newly expanded Lafayette clinic will provide a holistic approach to pain management, offering services such as minimally invasive procedures, physical therapy, and psychological support. This integrated approach allows CFP to address the needs of patients comprehensively.

CFP, including the Lafayette location, offers comprehensive services dedicated to addressing a wide range of conditions. Patients can find resources and support for common sources of chronic pain, including back or neck pain, as well as more complex conditions like neuropathic pain and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). CFP's pain clinics also cater to patients experiencing acute pain resulting from sports injuries, work accidents, or general injuries.

For patients requiring minimally invasive procedures, CFP has established affiliations with ambulatory surgical centers, providing a dedicated space for these specialized treatments.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio.

SOURCE Center for Pain Management